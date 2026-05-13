Most Concerning Question Mark Chicago Bears Face With Rookie Dillon Thieneman

In a Chicago Bears 2026 NFL Draft that had some questionable selections over the course of the three-day event, safety Dillon Thieneman is the one everyone can agree on.

Thieneman, who some viewed as a top-12 talent, was still on the board when the Bears were on the clock in Round 1 and taking him in that spot was as close to an NFL Draft no-brainer as you can get.

And it wasn't just because of his immense talent and promise. The Bears had a clear need at safety after letting Jaquan Brisker and Kevin Byard leave in free agency and only signing Coby Bryant. Thieneman instantly checked that box. While the offensive side of the ball is about to get a lot more expensive, Thieneman gives them, potentially, high-level starting reps at a low cost for the foreseeable future.

As high as we are on Thieneman, it's so important to remember that he is just a rookie and success may not come as quickly as everyone is hoping it will. That's not to say it won't, but expectations need to be tempered.

That leads us to a concerning question we have about how the Bears are going to bring Thieneman along to get him ready for Week 1.

Will Bears put too much on Thieneman's plate?

Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The expectations are high for Thieneman. Fans and analysts alike are thinking the Oregon product is going to come in and make an immediate impact, and at multiple spots.

But our concern is the Bears could put too much on Thieneman's plate while trying to figure out all he can do for them.

As the Chicago Sun-Times' Patrick Finley notes, Chicago is giving Thieneman looks at strong and free safety, and it's possible the Bears will also give him looks at slot and boundary cornerback.

"Thieneman knows the team will rely on his versatility. He’s playing strong safety, where he’s close to the line of scrimmage and more apt to help in run defense, while cross-training for veteran Coby Bryant’s free safety spot. The Bears could play Thieneman in either the slot or at outside cornerback, too," Finley said.

The Bears absolutely should play Thieneman anywhere he's capable of playing and being effective at. No qualms with the overall point there.

Our concern is Thieneman trying to learn too much in these early stages and that hurting his growth. It would be beneficial to give Thieneman a specific thing he can focus on, let him get after it, and then move on to the next once he nails it down. The Bears could potentially be starting their season at defending champion Seattle. That's a huge test for a rookie.

We have far too often seen teams make the mistake of giving a young player a lot to take on in Year 1 (learning multiple positions, for example), only for that to end up hurting the player instead of helping them.

The Bears need to avoid making that potential mistake, although the chances of them doing so with Thieneman is less than it is for most players because of his high football IQ. Chicago still needs to be cautious, though.