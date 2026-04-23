Chicago Bears NFL Draft Tracker: Every Pick, Trade, and Instant Grade

Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft is here and we will finally have concrete answers about what the Chicago Bears do ahead of a crucial season in which the team has Super Bowl aspirations.

The 2025 campaign was wildly successful. Sure, Chicago didn't cash in on a Super Bowl, but the Bears did manage to take a big step forward by winning the NFC North and a postseason game under first-year head coach Ben Johnson.

Now, the Bears need to plug holes — especially on defense — in order to put themselves in position to take another step forward and avoid the step back this franchise has routinely taken after playoff runs in past years.

Chicago has a total of seven picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, with at least one in each of the first four rounds, two of which come during the second round. From there, Chicago's remaining selections come in the seventh round.

Follow along with our tracker below for every pick, trade and grade we give to the Bears for their selections in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Bears 2026 NFL Draft tracker

We'll update this section once the Bears make their first pick of the 2026 NFL Draft. Also, we'll provide analysis and a grade for each selection below.

Player Position School Height/Weight Pick No.

Bears 2026 NFL Draft order

Round 1, Pick 25

Round 2, Pick 57

Round 2, Pick 60 (from BUF)

Round 3, Pick 89

Round 4, Pick 129 (from LAR)

Round 7, Pick 239 (from PHI via CLE)

Round 7, Pick 241

The Bears secured their extra second-round pick in the trade with the Buffalo Bills involving DJ Moore. That trade included the Bears' own 2026 fifth-round choice.

The fourth-round pick came via the deal with the Los Angeles Rams during last year's draft. The seventh-rounder from the Philadelphia Eagles came in the

Chicago doesn't have its own fourth-round pick because of the trade with the Kansas City Chiefs that netted offensive lineman Joe Thuney. The Bears' sixth-round pick went to the Cleveland Browns in the trade for Joe Tryon-Shoyinka.

Bears' positions of need

Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

With this draft, it's all about the defense. The Bears have needs at edge rusher, interior defensive line, cornerback and safety. Even throw linebacker in there as a mid-to-late round target.

Chicago's need at edge rusher comes from the uncertainty with Dayo Odeyingbo, who tallied just one sack in eight games last season before suffering a torn Achilles. Chicago also finished with 35 sacks in 2025, tied for the seventh-fewest.

Along the interior defensive line, more pass-rush juice and a better run defender is needed. Gervon Dexter was the only interior player to post more than 1.5 sacks last year and Chicago ranked a putrid 27th against the run.

The Bears lost Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker in free agency and the only major addition was Coby Bryant. At cornerback, Chicago needs more competition for Tyrique Stevenson.

On offense, there are a few needs, but they aren't as dire. Left tackle could be an option for the Bears with Ozzy Trapilo's torn patellar tendon, but the Bears do have Braxton Jones to fill the void. At wide receiver, Chicago needs more competition for the unproven Jahdae Walker and veteran Kalif Raymond at WR3.

2026 NFL Draft schedule, how to watch

The 2026 NFL Draft logo on the theater stage. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Day 1 (Round 1): Thursday, April 23, 7 p.m. CT on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

Day 2 (Rounds 2-3): Friday, April 24, 6 p.m. CT on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

Day 3 (Rounds 4-7): Saturday, April 25, 11 a.m. CT on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes (Spanish)