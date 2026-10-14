Bears Hallmark Movie Question Gets Predictable Ben Johnson Answer

With so many critical issues facing Ben Johnson this week, it's apparent some people don't really understand what's important to the Bears and their coach.

An embarrassing loss to their biggest rival, whether Caleb Williams will return; who would replace him if not; is Kyler Gordon coming back; and what about Montez Sweat's performance enhancing charge and suspension ... all are weighing heavily on the coach's mind.

Yet, what is Johnson asked about Wedesday? Of course, what about the Bears Hallmark Network Christmas movie, Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story.



A special airing of the movie in advance was held on Tuesday and Johnson was asked Wednesday at Halas Hall if he got to attend.



Caleb Williams and his mom on the red carpet for the new Hallmark movie, Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story



It premiers October 17th. 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/7NJJWIiMBY — Caleb Williams Fan Club (@CalebFC18) October 14, 2026

"Not a chance," he deadpanned, showing at least his priorities are in place.



Johnson wouldn't even give inquiring minds much of an idea what to expect in the movie.



"I have no idea. I have no idea," he said. "It sounded like a couple of our guys made it out there."



Boys cleaned up nice for the Hallmark holiday movie premiere



📸: @mdwojak94 pic.twitter.com/C6uVnVNid2 — Sarah🐻⬇️ (@thechicagosares) October 14, 2026

Quarterback Caleb Williams and tight end Colston Loveland did go to the premier. Team CEO Kevin Warren wasn't at the stadium talks with Roger Goodell and Illinois politicians, but he did make it to the screening of the Hallmark movie.

Another vital member of the Bears organization was there, too. Staley Da Bear attended the red carpet premiere at the Gorton Center in Lake Forest. They sent the top people, er, mascots.

Johnson did get into the movie

It's probably a safe bet on Kalshi that this movie won't be quite as popular or impactful as "Brian's Song."

Johnson didn't act like a complete Scrooge. He did placate everyone by talking about what he saw when he was participating in the filming, because he is in the movie. There was nothing said about if he has a shirtless scene.

"Yeah, I tell you, the best part for me was just seeing another profession in their element," he said. "I have a ton of respect for the lead actors and actresses and how they interacted, and then the director taking control. I thought it was pretty cool to see behind the scenes just how that all took place."



The Bears Hallmark movie comes out this week so Colston Loveland will finally be featured. — Joe (@jalvarado2) October 13, 2026

The movie stars Lyndsy Fonseca as Avery and Robert Buckley as Matt, whoever that is.



"Honestly, there’s some similarities to what we do here in a lot of ways, just being able to choreograph a bunch of individuals on the same page," Johnson said, so as not to alienate anyone. "There’s urgency. And yet you still want to see it all come together in the end. So, it was fun to watch."



Besides Johnson, the other Bears who appear in the movie are Cole Kmet and Colston Loveland.



If you watch one Hallmark Christmas Movie . . . you've watched them all . . . just sayin' . . . pic.twitter.com/EcQb8ihImD — RedsGuy (@CajunBreez) October 7, 2026

Former Bears Dan Hampton, Charles "Peanut" Tillman and Mike Singletary are also in it.



The real question that went unanswered was whether Johnson would be spending Saturday night in Atlanta the night before the game watching the movie.

We probably all know the answer to that.

Good. Would’ve been a bad look to go watch a shitty Hallmark movie after the ass kicking you got on Sunday https://t.co/Uhb4SBjyGY — I ❤️ BJ (@BJ_Bears) October 14, 2026