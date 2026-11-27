The Chicago Bears got a bittersweet 39-35 win over the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Thanksgiving afternoon.

On one hand, the Bears sit alone in first place in the division after bumping the Lions from the top of the NFC North. Quarterback Caleb Williams led a miraculous fourth-quarter comeback with help from rookie safety Dillon Thieneman's interception and linebacker T.J. Edwards' consecutive stops on third and fourth down in the final six minutes to set up the comeback.

On the other hand, there was some horrific injury news on Thursday, headlined by tight end Colston Loveland's potentially season-ending knee injury in the first quarter.

Loveland is potentially no longer a factor for Chicago down the stretch at a position that was already thin because of Cole Kmet's own knee injury. To make matters even more worrisome in the Windy City, Williams had X-Rays done after the game.

Williams claimed it was on his midsection and that he's fine. Still, the idea of Williams being slowed down any more after surviving an even bigger hamstring scare lingers.

The news on Williams is good, for now, though. Coach Ben Johnson only offered on Loveland's injury that he wasn't sure if it was season-ending yet or not.

Johnson sounded like he was hedging for a season-ending Loveland injury during his postgame comments, though.

Ben Johnson Talks Tight Ends Behind Colston Loveland on Depth Chart

Aug 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Sam Roush (87) after a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson talked about 2026 third-round pick Sam Roush and veteran Stephen Carlson postgame, noting that both guys do the little things right. Interestingly enough, Johnson also commented on how Roush is a "security blanket" for Williams.

"Sam just continues to get better and better and better. I got a lot of confidence in him as a blocker. We saw him when we threw to him, I think he had five catches this game, and so he's become a security blanket there for our quarterback as well," Johnson said.

"And then Carlson, he's dependable, he does everything right, in one of the biggest games that we've had in a year and a half, and he doesn't miss a beat."

Reading between the lines, it seems Johnson is hyping these two up as immediate options for Williams in Loveland's absence.

It's been an injury-riddled year for the Bears, but like the previous losses in the defensive trenches, secondary, and even at quarterback, the show must go on.

Roush and Carlson will be lining up in the slot, and for now, it appears that they'll still be lining up for a healthy Williams.