Bears' Joe Thuney Takes First NFL Protector of the Year Award

Joe Thuney already has four Super Bowl rings and now the Bears guard has something reflecting his individual blocking skill at a position normally best gauged by team production .

Thuney received the first NFL Protector of the Year Award Thursday night at NFL Honors .

Thuney beat out an impressive list of nominees. Denver tackle Garett Bolles and guard Quinn Meinerz, Detroit tackle Penei Sewell, Kansas City center Creed Humphrey and Miami center Aaron Brewer were the others nominated. Kansas City, Miami and Detroit all failed to make the playoffs.

To win, Thuney had to impress former NFL linemen who voted. LeCharles Bentley, Jason Kelce, Shaun O'Hara, Orlando Pace, Will Shields, and Andrew Whitworth comprised the board of voters.

Thuney was part of an offensive line that allowed only 24 sacks of Caleb Williams after the Bears QB had been sacked a team-record 68 times in 2024. He helped provide the time for Williams to set a Bears record for passing yards. They also rose from 27th in rushing to third overall.

Huge pickup. And it’s not just due to his individual production. He makes everyone on that o-line better. — ☠️ RD Greenfield ☠️ (@RDGreenfield1) January 29, 2026

Triumph for Ryan Poles

The award not only certifies Thuney's abilities but also the efforts of Bears GM Ryan Poles. The 33-year-old former Patriots and Chiefs lineman came to the Bears in one of Poles' best trades. Kansas City got only a fourth-round pick in exchange for Thuney, who is going into his 11th season in 2026.

Thuney finished No. 1 among guards in ESPN's pass-block win rate metric. Although he's considered a better pass blocker than run blocker, ESPN still had him No. 4 in run-block win rate among all interior offensive linemen.

Maybe the depths of Thuney's talents became most apparent in postseason, after left tackle Ozzy Trapilo suffered a season-ending knee injury. Ben Johnson didn't hesitate to move Thuney out to left tackle from left guard, just as the Chiefs had done in three playoff games after the 2024 season.last season.

"Yeah, a big part of that was predicated on you get going in the tape and you see a guy like (Jared) Verse on their (Rams) side and the type of rusher that he is," coach Ben Johnson said. "He's very powerful. He's very violent. He was that way coming out of college. That's translated to the NFL, and it showed up all over the tape where he's taking tackles and just driving straight back on the quarterback's lap.

"And we just thought Joe had a great anchor, and he was going to be able to help us in that regard. Credit to him. Of course he's done it, and he's willing to do whatever is necessary to help the team win. Got a great group like that.”

The Bears could have a tough decision to make in 2026 considering the knee injury to Trapilo will likely keep him out well into the regular season.

Could they move Thuney for a big chunk of the season out to left tackle?

It doesn’t seem advisable considering how well he anchored the interior of the line next to fellow lineman Drew Dalman, a 2025 Pro Bowl center. Plus, at 33 Thuney would be more exposed out on the edge. It’s usually not good to weaken a team at two positions, and the Bears will have all offseason and training camp to get a replacement for Trapilo ready while keeping Thuney where he's best.

Quick Bears roster note: Theo Benedet, who was an ERFA, is signed for 2026 (one year, $1M).



Benedet, a college RT, had never played a snap at LT before training camp. Started 8 games. Finished 4th in ESPN's run block win rate among OTs. Now gets a full offseason to train at LT. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) February 5, 2026

X: BearsOnSI