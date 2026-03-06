Chicago Bears Trade for Center Garrett Bradbury to Replace Drew Dalman

The Chicago Bears have taken their first major step toward rebuilding the offensive line after Drew Dalman’s retirement.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Chicago has acquired veteran center Garrett Bradbury from the New England Patriots in exchange for a 2027 fifth-round pick.

The move gives the Bears an experienced starter at a position that became a top offseason priority when Dalman unexpectedly stepped away from football earlier this offseason.

Why the Bears Targeted Garrett Bradbury

Bradbury brings immediate starting experience to Chicago’s offensive line.

A former first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Bradbury spent six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings before joining New England in 2025. Throughout his career, he has been a full-time starter, logging thousands of offensive snaps and playing a key role in Drake Maye's ascent into the NFL MVP conversation last season.

With Caleb Williams entering a critical third year and second under coach Ben Johnson, that matters.

By acquiring Bradbury, the Bears add a veteran presence who can handle pre-snap duties similar to the way Dalman did in 2025.

Garrett Bradbury’s On-Field Play Will Bridge the Gap for the Bears

Bradbury’s career has been defined by durability and experience.

Through seven seasons in the NFL, Bradbury has been a constant in starting lineups and has four seasons in which he's totaled nearly 1,100 snaps. While his Pro Football Focus grades suggest he's a mid-tier starter (including a 59.8 grade in 2025, the second-lowest of his career), he's been dependable, if nothing else.

For Chicago, that reliability may be more important than elite upside, especially as they adjust to life after Dalman.

How Garrett Bradbury Fits the Chicago Bears’ Offensive Line

The Bears’ offensive line entered the offseason with uncertainty at several positions.

Dalman’s retirement created a clear vacancy at center, forcing general manager Ryan Poles to explore both free-agency and trade options. And while the Bears have long been connected to Tyler Linderbaum, the top free agent in this year's class, the addition of Bradbury all but ends that pursuit.

Bradbury now projects as the most likely starter at center for Chicago. His arrival could also give the Bears additional flexibility in the 2026 NFL Draft, allowing the team to target a center on Day 2 or early Day 3 who can sit and learn for a season.

Adding a veteran with Bradbury’s experience also helps maintain continuity for Williams as the Bears continue building the offense around their franchise quarterback.

Why the Bears' Trade for Garrett Bradbury Was Manageable

The compensation — a 2027 fifth-round pick — reflects a relatively low-risk move for Chicago.

Fifth-round selections often produce depth players rather than long-term starters, making the price modest for a veteran center who can immediately step into the lineup. And the fact that it's in the 2027 NFL Draft means Bradbury is being added for virtually nothing this year.

For Poles, the trade represents a practical solution to a sudden roster problem.

Instead of entering free agency desperate for a center, the Bears now have a veteran option already in place.

What Comes Next for the Chicago Bears

Bradbury’s arrival may not completely end Chicago’s search for offensive line help.

The Bears could still explore Tyler Linderbaum as a big-ticket signing or additional interior depth through free agency or the 2026 NFL Draft. However, acquiring Bradbury removes one of the biggest pressure points of the offseason.

But with the center position addressed, Chicago can now focus on other priorities, including improving the pass rush and reinforcing the secondary.

For a team entering a critical stage of roster building around Caleb Williams, solving the center position early was a key step, and the Bears believe Garrett Bradbury can be that guy.