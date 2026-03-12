Chicago Bears Among Top Landing Spots for Maxx Crosby

The idea of Maxx Crosby in a Chicago Bears uniform refuses to go away.

Even after the Baltimore Ravens initially appeared to have a trade lined up with the Las Vegas Raiders for the All-Pro pass rusher, the situation shifted again when Baltimore backed out following Crosby’s physical. That sudden twist reopened the door for other teams, including Chicago.

And according to a new analysis from Bleacher Report, the Bears remain one of the most logical landing spots if Crosby is once again available for trade.

Why Chicago Keeps Appearing in Crosby Trade Conversations

The connection between Crosby and the Bears isn’t random.

Chicago is coming off a breakout season under head coach Ben Johnson, finishing 11-6, winning the NFC North, and advancing to the Divisional Round of the playoffs before falling in overtime to the Los Angeles Rams.

It was the franchise’s most encouraging season in years, and it raised expectations just as quickly.

As Bleacher Report noted in its evaluation of potential Crosby destinations:

“The Bears looked like one of the more likely landing spots for Crosby prior to the Raiders agreeing to a trade with Ravens. Now that Baltimore has backed out, Chicago has another chance to secure a franchise-altering edge rusher.”

For a team with legitimate championship ambitions heading into 2026, the logic is simple. Chicago needs more juice off the edge.

The Bears’ Pass Rush Still Needs Help

The Bears’ defense showed flashes last season, but the pass rush lacked consistent production beyond Montez Sweat.

Chicago finished the year with just 35 sacks, tied for the seventh-lowest total in the league. Sweat was the only defender to reach double-digit sacks, while Gervon Dexter Sr. was the only other player to even reach five or more.

That’s not the type of pressure a team can rely on when facing elite quarterbacks in January.

Crosby, on the other hand, is exactly the kind of relentless edge presence that can change the equation. His motor, production, and ability to disrupt offenses snap after snap would instantly elevate Chicago’s defensive front.

The Bears Have the Draft Capital to Trade for Maxx Crosby

If the Raiders do reopen trade discussions, the Bears have one of the most attractive collections of draft assets in the league.

Chicago currently holds three picks inside the top 60 selections of the 2026 NFL Draft, along with five selections within the first four rounds. That kind of draft capital gives general manager Ryan Poles real flexibility if he decides the opportunity is worth pursuing.

For a rebuilding team, those picks might be untouchable. For a contender, they become trade currency.

Maxx Crosby to the Bears Could Change Everything

Chicago has already spent the offseason strengthening its roster with additions across the defense. But a Crosby trade would operate on an entirely different level.

Adding one of the NFL’s most disruptive pass rushers would instantly reshape the identity of the Bears’ defense and give them a legitimate game-changing presence opposite Sweat.

The Bears are no longer a rebuilding team trying to climb back into relevance. They’re a defending NFC North champion with legitimate Super Bowl expectations.

And if the Crosby trade market truly opens again, Chicago may find itself in the middle of the conversation, which is exactly where a contender should be.