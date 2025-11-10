Bears' report card for Week 10 says everyone must get more involved

The Bears had 6 drops yesterday, which by my count cost them around 80 air yards and probably close to 100 total yards with YAC.



If those passes were caught, Caleb Williams’ stat line would’ve looked more like:



Comp%: 55.6 → 72.2

Yards: 220 → 300+

Passing TDs: 1 → 2 pic.twitter.com/XYrhNtKotC