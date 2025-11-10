Bears add-on DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson proves a real pain to Giants
CHICAGO — It's amazing, really.
Only about two weeks ago C.J. Gardner-Johnson wondered if he'd be playing this season and at the same time the Bears were wondering if Kyler Gordon ever would have a few injury-free games.
On Sunday, he got a game ball as the Bears won 24-20 over the Giants, a former pain in their rear end now proving to be the same to their opponents.
The former Bears nemesis on Sunday made everyone forget he goaded former Bears receivers Javon Wims and Anthony Miller into stupid decisions during the 2020 season and playoffs. Gardner-Johnson had two sacks, bringing his total for the season, and produced a critical forced fumble with a hit on Jaxson Dart to halt a Giants drive and spark the Bears' rally.
"I gave him one of the game balls and he kind of alluded to it, you get football taken away from you, which he felt like the past couple of months that's his story," Bears coach Ben Johnson said. "Now he's here with a bunch of guys rooting for him.
"He's grateful for the opportunity and it gives you just a greater sense of appreciation."
The Bears can say they appreciated him even more after Dart was running with the ball on a 7-yard gain with 5:14 left in the third quarter and the Giants in command, 17-7, at the Bears 17.
Gardner-Johnson's forced fumble was recovered by Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright and sparked a field goal drive to cut the deficit, after it appeared the Bears would be either three points farther behind or maybe even seven more back. Afterward, he even showed he has a good sense of history about his new team.
"The way we stop them this time is by attacking the ball and making plays on defense like ballplayers," Gardner-Johnson said. "If you have to punch the ball like Peanut Tillman, then go punch the ball and finally get the ball."
The even greater impact of the play was it sent Dart to the sidelines after the Giants eventually figured out their QB wasn't quite sure what was going on. He went into the tent after two more plays at the end of the third quarter, and didn't return due to a concussion.
Gardner-Johnson, himself, had left the game briefly with a foot injury but played through it.
Then Gardner-Johnson's second sack in the game came against backup Russell Wilson, on play after Montez Sweat's sack. Gardner-Johnson was on Wilson before he could move, it seemed, on third-and-7, for an 11-yard loss. It forced a punt that was shanked, setting up the game-winning Caleb Williams scramble.
"He's always been a phenomenal football player," Ben Johnson said of Gardner-Johnson. "I think he's found a good home here in Chicago. Our guys are gravitating to his swagger, his play-making ability.
"I think he's quickly becoming one of us. I'm certainly not surprised by his performance. I've seen it for a long time now."
Gardner-Johnson appreciates being part of a defense now where he's playing a key role, at least until Gordon returns from a groin injury if not longer.
"We've got some ballers, we're healthy, we're ready to make a push," Gardner-Johnson said.
