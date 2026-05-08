Ben Johnson identifies 'Very Intriguing' Speedster, 4 Other Takeaways From Rookie Minicamp

The first Bears rookie minicamp practice Friday was held indoors and included only a handful of 7-on-7 pass plays, but the final play of the practice had to be the highlight. Former Western Kentucky QB Maverick McIvor launched a high-arcing pass down the sideline and veteran tryout player Scotty Miller came down with the deepest completion as he went to the turf 30 yards downfield.

WR Scotty Miller bows his head during the national anthem before the game against the Colts. Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Scotty Miller is a veteran speed option the Bears could use

Rookie minicamps aren't exactly known for producing big plays as tryout players and draft picks attempt to figure out where to run, let alone make plays on the football. Enter the veteran. Miller has a Super Bowl ring from Tampa Bay and worked out with the Lions at their rookie camp. His reputation has preceded him.

“I've talked to him a little bit," Ben Johnson said. "He's got a history with (receivers) coach (Antwaan) Randle El. Randle El was with him when he was a young buck there in Tampa.

"So there is some shared experiences. Looking forward to seeing him run around and compete a little bit. From afar, I've been able to see the speed, the quickness and that is certainly very intriguing.”

It won't be a shock if the Bears add Miller. He's from Barrington and they're probably down a receiver or two for their roster.

Giants WR Montrell Washington on the field before a game against the Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Bears have several veterans in rookie minicamp

The Bears have five veteran NFL players in th rookie camp as invitees on a tryout basis. The others are defensive back Anthony Johnson, linebackers Jon Rhattigan and Amari Burney, and wide receiver Montrell Washington. Besides making four catches for 2 yards and five runs for 30 yards in his career, Washington was a return man for Denver and Kansas City in 2022-24. Add 40 punt returns for an 8.3-yard average in 22 games and also returned 20 kicks for an 18.7-yard average.

Besides making four catches for 2 yards and five runs for 30 yards in his career, Washington was a return man for Denver and Kansas City in 2022-24. e ad 40 punt returns for an 8.3-yard average in 22 games and also returned 20 kicks for an 18.7-yard average.



Rhattigan is from Naperville and played from 2021-23 for Seattle, then for Carolina, Pittsburgh and the Raiders.

He has 50 career tackles. Johnson had four starts for the Packers in 2023 and has been in 21 NFL games. Burney played two seasons for the Raiders.



Rookies Dillon Thieneman and Malik Muhammad running through Al Harris DB drills. #DaBears #Bears pic.twitter.com/GFXFFCscf2 — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) May 8, 2026

Course correction

Nothing first-round pick Dillon Thieneman did Friday jumped off the page in a few 7-on-7 plays he had, but he did cite a mistake he made while working in a 3-on-3 drill. He and veteran DB Dontae Manning got crossed up in their coverage on a play and it led to a receiver running free without Thieneman back deep.

"So I was playing the corner spot and he was doing the (flat)," Thieneman said of Manning. "With him going to the flat I was supposed to climb as the corner, and I messed up on that one. And then we ran it again and I got it right."

Thieneman has started out by learning strong safety rather than the free safety spot, where it's been expected he'd eventually line up.

"Like, they want me to know both positions, kind of just know all the DB positions," Thieneman said. "But as of right now I'm playing some strong safety, just still understanding what the free safety is doing."

#Bears Rookie DBs Dillon Thieneman (1st Rd) and Malik Muhammad (4th Rd) going through drills today at Rookie Minicamp.#TheBIGS #ItsUS pic.twitter.com/aOcmsfplez — Herb Howard (@HerbHoward411) May 8, 2026

Dropping the ball

Undrafted free agent tight end Hayden Large dropped a pass on one 7-on-7 play. His signing was more about finding a tight end blocker and special teams standout than a receiver.

Large, the Iowa product, is close friends with second-round pick and Iowa teammate Logan Jones.

"My favorite thing about him is the way he loves to block, get his nose in there, get dirty and we like to run the ball here, too," Jones aid of Large. "So it just kind of fits."

The tales of Large's ability as a leader are Iowa legends.

Bears first-round pick Dillon Thieneman hits the practice field for rookie minicamp. pic.twitter.com/S805lZ22ve — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) May 8, 2026

"He wasn't always the most vocal but he did things the right way and people kind of rallied behind him and we followed him," Jones said.

First impressions

Third-round tight end Sam Roush was drafted largely for his blocking ability and not receiving. He didn't get much chance on Day 1 to catch and run in 7-on-7. It's the blocking he's really looking forward to but that obviously won't happen until pads come on in training camp.

His first exposure to the playbook did nothing to diminish his excitement about his role.

"Its a run-first offense and then a lot of the passing game happens off of that in play-action and whatnot," Roush said. "That's (run-blocking) something I pride myself in — my ability to run-block — and that's something that I'm definitely going to do a lot of. I think I'll be able to showcase that in this offense."

Numbers game

The most fun part of the rookie camp is their jersey number assignments, particularly for Josh Kreutz and Jai Williams.

Kreutz is former Bears center Olin Kreuntz's son and wore Olin's No. 57. Jai Williams, a defensive end from Quincy University, wore No. 71. That was the jersey number worn by his father, former Bears tackle James "Big Cat" Williams when he played on the same Bears offensive line as Olin Kreutz.

Also, Bears longtime equipment manager Tony Medlin assigned second-round center Logan Jones No. 54, the number Brian Urlacher wore.

"When you think of the Chicago Bears that's kind of who you think of," Jones said. "So to see that number out in practice and stuff, it lets everyone think, like, 'oh, that was Brian Urlacher's number.' So it's kind of supporting his memory and letting everybody see like the legacy he left.

"So to be able to wear that number is really cool and hopefully I'll get the chance to meet him one day too."

Kreutz called it all a surreal experience but didn't have a great deal of memory about when Olin played.

"I was so young," the former Illinois center said. "I do remember going to Soldier Field. I do remember being at the Bears games and being a Bears fan. I've been to Bears games my whole life, being a local kid."

Kreuntz called the help his father provided invaluable, considering was also a center.

"Him playing the center position for so long and me playing the center position, that's been helpful throughout my whole career," Josh Kreutz said. "That's something, I can always go back and ask him anytime."

Thieneman's 31 jersey is a tribute to his two older brothers who also played at Purdue, Jake and Brennan. He borrowed a number from each of them. Jake had a brief NFL career with the Colts, Giants and 49ers.

Former Illinois center Joshua Kreutz speaks with reporters during rookie minicamp at Halas Hall. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

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