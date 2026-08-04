Bears Sign Safety after Coby Bryant Injury, Place Edge Rusher on Injured Reserve

The Chicago Bears made a pair of roster moves on Tuesday just one day after safety Coby Bryant sustained an injury at practice.

The Bears announced that they have signed safety Marlen Sewell, a response to Bryant's injury, which is expected to keep him sidelined through the start of the season.

Chicago is also missing fellow safety Elijah Hicks, who is on the PUP list with a shin injury that is not expected to keep him out long.

Yes, the Bears have another Sewell, along with Nephi and Noah. However, Marlen is not related.

In addition to that signing, the Bears have placed veteran edge rusher Jonathan Garvin on injured reserve. Garvin's injury wasn't revealed as of this writing.

Garvin, who was competing for a depth spot at edge rusher, will be forced to miss the entire 2026 season, barring him reaching an injury settlement with the Bears.

Sewell was an undrafted free-agent signing of the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this offseason but was cut in June when the team signed L'Jarius Sneed.

The rookie spent five years at Vanderbilt, appearing in 45 games and totaling 102 combined tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, three passes defensed and 0.5 sacks.

He amounts to nothing more than a camp body until the Bears get a bit healthier in the secondary.

What's the latest on Coby Bryant?

Chicago Bears defensive back Coby Bryant. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears dodged a bullet with Bryant, who has avoided a season-ending injury. The veteran sustained a hyperextended knee, bone bruise and small fracture, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

That said, Bryant is still going to miss time. Schefter reports that his recovery timeline is about eight to 10 weeks, which puts him on track to miss the first month of the season.

With Hicks sidelined, Cam Lewis, who has also been getting looks in the slot with Kyler Gordon still hurt, will likely get the majority of the first-team reps at safety alongside Dillon Thieneman.

Hicks will definitely be a factor for the starting job upon his return.