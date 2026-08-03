Coby Bryant Avoids Season-Ending Injury But Bears DB Will Still Miss Time

The Chicago Bears have dodged a bullet with veteran safety Coby Bryant, but he is still expected to miss some time.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Bryant suffered a bone bruise, hyperextended knee and small fracture in practice on Monday.

While he will miss eight to 10 weeks, the good news is that Bryant won't need surgery and has avoided a season-ending injury.

"Bears safety Coby Bryant is expected to be sidelined 8-10 weeks due to a hyperextended knee, bone bruise and small fracture that he suffered at today’s practice, per sources. No surgery is expected to be needed," Schefter reported.

With an eight to 10 week timeline, Bryant could miss the first month of the regular season, and maybe a bit more.

Considering how things looked initially, this is good news.

According to CHGO Bears' Adam Hoge, Bryant was "clearly emotional" while he was carted off the field during Chicago's fifth practice of training camp on Monday, and we know that is usually an indication a significant injury has occurred.

That's not to downplay the significance of Bryant's injury, but at least it isn't a season-ending issue, which would have been a devastating blow for Chicago's defense.

The injury occurred when Bryant landed awkwardly on his leg in a one-on-one rep versus tight end Cole Kmet.

Our first hint that Bryant had avoided a season-ending issue came from Bears wideout Rome Odunze, who noted that Bryant "should be fine" after practice.

Impact of Coby Bryant's injury

After Bryant went down, the Bears deployed Cam Lewis in Bryant's place. Lewis will be one of the candidates to replace Bryant, as will Elijah Hicks once he's activated off the PUP list with his shin issue.

The Bears have been hit with the injury bug in the secondary over the first week-plus of camp, which is an ominous sign after the team struggled with injuries in the secondary in 2025.

Along with Bryant and Hicks, Kyler Gordon is also on the shelf currently with a calf injury. Hicks is not expected to be out long, but there hasn't been any semblance of a timeline given for Gordon, who hasn't practiced all offseason.