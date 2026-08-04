Coby Bryant Makes First Public Comment Since Injury at Chicago Bears Training Camp

The Chicago Bears and their fans were holding their collective breath when safety Coby Bryant went down with an injury at the first padded practice of training camp on Monday.

Bryant was injured during a one-on-one rep against tight end Cole Kmet. The veteran safety landed awkwardly on his leg and that led to the cart coming out and Bryant exiting practice, which left everyone fearing the worst.

Thankfully, it turned out that Bryant did not suffer a season-ending injury, although he is expected to miss time in the regular season.

For the first time since his injury, Bryant took to social media to thank everyone for their concern and to promise he'll be back stronger than ever.

"Thank you for all the prayers & love! God makes no mistakes & I’ll be back stronger," he said. "Can’t wait to be back out there with my brothers & have a great season! Much love & (Bear down)."

Coby Bryant injury update

Chicago Bears defensive back Coby Bryant. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Bryant suffered a bone bruise, hyperextended knee and a small fracture, but the good news is Bryant won't need surgery for any of his issues.

However, Bryant will be sidelined eight to 10 weeks, and with the season still one month away, that means Bryant could miss the first month of the season or more.

That is obviously not ideal, but at least he'll be back in 2026. Now, the Bears have to figure out how they'll replace him.

Who will replace Coby Bryant?

Chicago Bears safety Elijah Hicks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cam Lewis stepped in for Bryant after he got hurt, so he's an option. Chicago also has Elijah Hicks, although he's currently injured and on the PUP list with a shin issue. However, the expectation is he won't be out for long.

Lewis has also been vying for the slot cornerback job with Kyler Gordon on the shelf, so that could complicate things for the Bears if Gordon's injury issues persist. Chicago has been giving Jaylon Jones looks in the slot, so Lewis isn't the only option available.

We'll get a better idea for how the Bears plan to make up for the loss of Bryant in the days and weeks ahead, and especially when Hicks returns to practice. Until Hicks does get back, we'd look for Chicago to make a move at the position to add someone else.