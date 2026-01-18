Chicago Bears and L.A. Rams divisional playoffs: Who wins and why

The time for wild rallies by the Bears could be finished considering the opposition Sunday at Soldier Field.

The Rams play offense and defense.

Then again, no one should ever doubt Caleb Williams after what the Bears have accomplished since Week 3 of the regular season.

A 12-4 record since then, including wins over the Eagles, Steelers, Vikings, and two over the Packers have proven they could beat winning teams. All those opponents either finished above .500, won their division, or made the playoffs

As @BradBiggs said, the Bears are looking at moving Joe Thuney to left tackle with Ozzy Trapilo out.



My understanding is that left guard options start with Jordan McFadden.



So the Bears line could be: Thuney-McFadden-Dalman-Jackson-Wright vs the Rams on Sunday. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) January 17, 2026

The Rams have been elite since season started, so Bears coach Ben Johnson had to be realistic this week.

"We talk about playing a complete game on offense," Johnson said. "This is the week that needs to happen for us to be able to beat this team.”

It will need to be complete until the final gun because Rams QB Matthew Stafford has done the kind of thing for 17 seasons that Caleb Williams has done this year. No lead is safe against him.

It would be pretty funny if Ben Johnson beat McVay then beat Shannahan in the NFC Title game… and just slapped around the entire coaching tree.



Mike Sr would likely have to come down and deal with the bullying. — Conrad Sports Network (@DarrylConrad) January 17, 2026

There are reasons to think the Bears can do it despite the formidable nature of their opponent, and others to suggest the wild 2025 journey will end.

It's the Bears and Rams Sunday at 5:30 p.m. from the lakefront as they seek a spot in the NFC Championship Game. Here's who wins and why.

The #Bears have given up 415 points this season



The crazy part is, they’ve given up 136 (32.7%) to 3 teams alone (all away games)



In the other 14 games, they gave up an average of 19.9PPG.



In their 9 home games (including the playoffs) they’ve allowed 18.7PPG, which ranks 10th — Jake (@Jake_B30) January 17, 2026

Bears running vs. Rams run defense

If you're looking at the last few games only, the Bears would have a difficult time running it anywhere. The Rams gave up 79 and 83 yards rushing behind Poona Ford, Nathan Landman and Braden Fiske, but they got trampled for 219 by the Falcons, 171 and 135 by Seattle, 164 by Carolina and 179 by Baltimore. They show sporadic dominance but they gave up 4.3 yards a carry, which was 19th overall. The Bears haven't been able to get their running game on track the last three games with 110, 65 and 93 yards but they were third in rushing overall. A change at left tackle away from injured Ozzy Trapilo can't hurt. Theo Benedet's strength was blocking for the run. No Edge

Bears passing vs. Rams pass defense

Williams seems able to elevate when necessary as a passer, although his efforts early in games leaves much to be desired. He did it to the 11th-ranked Packers pass defense and the Rams ranked 19th stopping the pass, while giving up 26 TD throws. Williams should have a receiver corps at its healthiest since midseason but the issue is whether Benedet can block edge Jared Verse well and if Darnell Wright can block Byron Young, who had 13 sacks. Wright has blocked better rushers, though. Carolina's so-so passing game got the Rams for 250 yards last game. DJ Moore, in particular, should be able to take advantage of his matchup. Edge Bears

🚨🚨INSANE🚨🚨#BEARS ROOKIE RB KYLE MONANGAI SUCH A VIOLENT RUNNER THAT HE SLAMMED INTO A #PACKERS DEFENDER AND CRACKED HIS HELMET.



😳😳😳



One of the most violent players in the league.

pic.twitter.com/cK0ak6PrWg — MLFootball (@MLFootball) December 7, 2025

Rams rushing vs. Bears run defense

Kyren Williams powered for 1,252 rushing yards and Blake Corum for 746 yards. The Rams were a top 10 rushing team, finishing seventh, even with Matthew Stafford piling up big passing yards. The Bears ranked 27th stopping the run an this looks like a mismatch, but like with the L.A. run defense, they have sporadically produced several games stuffing the opponents. They allowed 99 and 122 yards rushing the last two games and only 87 to the Eagles earlier. The Bears need a 2023 version of Andrew Billings in this one. Edge Rams

Rams passing vs. Bears pass defense

This is less of a mismatch than it might look, depending on whether the Bears can get a little bit of a pass rush in the middle of the line. The Bears had 35 sacks, but Matthew Stafford has been sacked only 23 times this season and has two dangerous wide receiver targets in Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. The Bears wouldn't be giving up a huge speed edge to those two but both are tough to get down once they make the catch, anyway. The cornerbacks will be challenged. Rams tight ends won't have to deal with T.J. Edwards but are not the speediest group, including Colby Parkinson. They are effective at moving the chains, though. Edge Rams

Ok here's this. Rams defense is 27th in the league in ppg since week 11. Bears total offense #6 and #9 ppg in NFL during the regular season. (Not to mention we had the best offensive #'s in WC round) Stafford 7 int in last 7 games. Bears #1 in takeaways. Thats a recipe for a W — Diggly Iggly (@TruWelsh) January 17, 2026

Special teams

This would be the not-so special teams for the Rams. From kicker to returns to coverage, they have struggled throughout the year, fired their special teams coordinator just before the playoffs and nearly lost last week's playoff game because they gave up a blocked punt. Now, substitute kicker Harrison Mevis has kicked in arctic conditions before the NFL but hasn't kicked this season in anything colder than 45 degrees or at Soldier Field. This is a huge lean to Chicago. Edge Bears

Harrison Mevis used to shovel snow off his high school field to practice field goals in winter in Northern Indiana, a 90-minute drive from Chicago.



So, the Rams kicker says, he'll feel right at home at Soldier Field Sundayhttps://t.co/5xbEkiFzkK — Adam Grosbard (@AdamGrosbard) January 16, 2026

Coaching

In years gone by, the Bears couldn't match all of the dazzling motion, formations and personnel usage thrown at them by Sean McVay. Now they have this from Ben Johnson so it levels the playing field. Dennis Allen had a terrible first half and brilliant second half last week calling defenses against the Packers. They need something more balanced this week. No Edge

Matt Stafford suiting up for this Bears weather pic.twitter.com/Oifib6Kfhy — Black Ditka (@LostHebrew_Dre) January 17, 2026

Intangibles

There is no single intangible favoring the Rams in this. The cold weather situation, the wild crowd and momentum the Bears have are all working against L.A. The weather might seem a sort of extraneous, superficial factor but when you've not even played in anything colder than 45 since last year, and only a few times in the last four years, it matters if you're in terribly cold, windy conditions. Stafford and Adams played numerous games in the cold but Stafford has a losing record then, and it's been five years since he did it regularly. Like Tom Brady said, you get soft really fast in warm weather. Edge Bears

Chicago Bears, easily. Rams can’t play in the cold. Stafford was wearing a winter coat at today’s presser and it was 80 degrees outside in LA!! pic.twitter.com/Qj4BoJWCq4 — 69God (@69God1184519) January 15, 2026

Final score: Bears 24, Rams 20

The DraftKings line: Rams by 4 1/2 (over/under 48 1/2).

Look for tipped and deflected passes in the cold for interceptions of Stafford in these conditions. Stafford threw almost as many interceptions over the years (15) at Soldier Field as he did touchdown passes (16). If the turnovers occur, the running game can take over for the Bears.

Matthew Stafford in Bad Weather Games with the Rams (Cold, Rain, or Snow)



1-8 Record

54.6% Comp

14 Touchdowns

11 Interceptions



Chicago is expected to be 18 degrees and have some rain on Sunday👀 pic.twitter.com/Qygr27YJQn — Bryce DeGroat (@NFL_Convo) January 15, 2026

