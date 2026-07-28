Bears Trade Projection Adds Former Pro Bowl RB Behind D'Andre Swift, Kyle Monangai

When it comes to position groups the Chicago Bears should add to before the start of the season, running back is at or near the bottom of the list.

That's because the Bears have one of the better one-two punches at the position with D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai, who proved to be a very effective duo last season. Swift crossed over 1,000 yards on the ground and Monangai fell just short of 1,000 yards from scrimmage during his impressive rookie campaign.

Despite that, Bleacher Report's Alex Kay projects the Bears as a landing spot for Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner, who he views as a trade candidate.

"The Chicago Bears are a sensible suitor for the nine-year veteran, needing to add one more proven piece to their backfield to truly feel comfortable about it in 2026," Kay explained. "The team failed to address the glaring lack of depth behind D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai during both free agency and the draft, inaction that kept an ineffective Roschon Johnson in Chicago's RB3 position going into training camp."

Conner has been the subject of trade speculation ever since the Cardinals drafted Jeremiyah Love, which leaves Arizona with a crowded situation at the position.

Along with Love and Conner, the Cardinals have 2024 third-round pick Trey Benson and free-agent acquisition Tyler Allgeier, so it's fair to assume someone is going to get moved at some point.

Conner and Benson are the most likely candidates to be traded because Love is obviously untouchable and Allgeier just signed. Taking it a step further, it makes the most sense to move Conner because of his age (31) and contract situation that makes him a free agent in 2027.

Conner is coming off a season in which he appeared in just three games because of a foot injury that required surgery. Prior to his injury-shortened campaign, Conner produced back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons for Arizona.

While his best days are probably behind him, Conner can still help a team with his versatile skill set. Not only is Conner an effective rusher, he is also a plus pass-catcher and blocker.

Would the Bears trade for Conner?

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Conner could help the Bears in a limited role and would be a huge upgrade over Roschon Johnson, it just doesn't make sense for Chicago to give up draft capital for a No. 3 running back who won't see the field much with Swift and Monangai dominating touches.

Now, if either one of those players gets hurt in training camp, the Bears should definitely put in a call. But until that happens, the chances are very slim Chicago pulls off this kind of trade.