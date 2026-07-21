Chicago Bears Training Camp Roster: Full 90-Man Roster Entering Camp (And Who's on the Bubble)

Chicago Bears rookies report to training camp on Saturday, and the veterans will follow suit next Tuesday.

They added ample competition to their roster during the offseason, and they appear well-equipped to build upon last season's promising campaign.

According to their website, the Bears currently have 91 players on their roster. However, with punter Tory Taylor being from Australia, they were able to place him on the international player exemption list, which allows them to roster him without counting towards the 90-man limit.

Full 90-man roster

QB (4): Caleb Williams, Tyson Bagent, Case Keenum, Miller Moss

RB (6): D'Andre Swift, Kyle Monangai, Roschon Johnson, Brittain Brown, Salvon Ahmed, Coleman Bennett

WR (11): Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, Kalif Raymond, Zavion Thomas, Jahdae Walker, Scotty Miller, JP Richardson, Maurice Alexander, Omari Kelly, Kaden Davis, Kyron Hudson

TE (7): Colston Loveland, Cole Kmet, Sam Roush, Hayden Large, Stephen Carlson, Qadir Ismail, Nikola Kalinic

OL (16): Braxton Jones, Joe Thuney, Garrett Bradbury, Jonah Jackson, Darnell Wright, Ozzy Trapilo, Logan Jones, Theo Benedet, Jordan McFadden, Luke Newman, Jedrick Wills, Kiran Amegadjie, Caden Barnett, Jaren Krump, Mason Murphy, Kyle Hergel,

DL (15): Montez Sweat, Austin Booker, Grady Jarrett, Gervon Dexter Sr., Neville Gallimore, Dayo Odeyingbo, Shemar Turner, Daniel Hardy, Jordan van den Berg, Kentavius Street, James Lynch, Jeremiah Martin, Jayden Loving, Jamree Kromah, Jonathan Garvin

LB (11): Devin Bush, T.J. Edwards, D'Marco Jackson, Noah Sewell, Keyshaun Elliott, Jack Sanborn, Ruben Hyppolite II, Tony Fields II, Nephi Sewell, Wayne Matthews III, John Rhattigan

CB (10): Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon, Tyrique Stevenson, Malik Muhammad II, Terell Smith, Josh Blackwell, Jaylon Jones, Dallis Flowers, KC Eziomume, Dontae Manning

S (7): Dillon Thieneman, Coby Bryant, Cam Lewis, Elijah Hicks, Skyler Thomas, Anthony Johnson Jr., Gervarrius Owens

Specialist (4): Cairo Santos (K), Tory Taylor (P), Luke Elkin (LS), Beau Gardner (LS)

Key players on the roster bubble

Jun 11, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson (23) warms up during Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Roschon Johnson: Roschon Johnson barely managed to survive the roster bubble last season. I'm not sure he will be so lucky this time around. The fact that the team didn't add any significant competition to the running back room helps his chances, but one of the unheralded backs sitting behind him could steal his job with a strong showing (specifically on special teams) in training camp. If they decide to only keep three backs on the active roster, RoJo might be in trouble.

Kiran Amegadjie: Speaking of players who are lucky to have survived last year's 53-man roster cuts, it feels like Kiran Amegadjie was only able to stick around because the team invested a third-round pick in him the previous year. He's still only 24 years old and has a chance to turn his career around, but he'll have to show up to camp ready to play if he wants to do so in Chicago. Former third-round picks are a lot easier to cut ties with after two years of action (or, in this case, inaction), and the crowded offensive line room isn't doing him any favors.

Ruben Hyppolite II: The Bears' front office thought they were outsmarting everyone when they selected Ruben Hyppolite II in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, it didn't exactly work out that way in his rookie campaign. He only played 31 defensive snaps and was a healthy scratch for much of the season. Chicago's front office prioritized adding depth to the linebacker room this offseason, and that has squarely placed Hyppolite on the bubble entering training camp. His athleticism could keep him around, but he'll need to show it can translate to the field in August.

Jahdae Walker: After an impressive rookie season, Jahdae Walker has an inside track at a roster spot ahead of the 2026 NFL season. However, the former undrafted rookie's job is not set in stone. Third-round pick Zavion Thomas and free agent addition Kalif Raymond are all but guaranteed to see some time on offense in 2026, and the Bears might decide to only keep five receivers. That would put Walker in a position where he's battling with Scotty Miller and a few other promising young pass-catchers for the final spot. We like his odds, but he hasn't done enough to lock in his roster status just yet.

Terell Smith: Cornerback Terell Smith is one of the most interesting players to keep an eye on this preseason. If Tyrique Stevenson stumbles out of the gate, and Smith bounces back strong from the torn patellar tendon he suffered last August, then he could legitimately be the opening week starter opposite Jaylon Johnson. Alternatively, with him entering the final year of his rookie contract, the Bears could look to cut ties if he looks like he lost a step after the injury. The Bears have a healthy amount of depth at the cornerback position, and Smith has never made his presence felt on special teams (where a few of their other backup corners have thrived).

Hayden Large: Return of the fullback? Hayden Large may be listed as a TE on the Bears' roster, but make no mistake about it; He won't be mistaken for Colston Loveland anytime soon. The brunt of his impact will come in the blocking game. His incredible story makes him one of the easiest guys to root for on the entire roster. Ben Johnson also hyped him up ahead of minicamp. It'll be interesting to see if he can stick around.