Bears Veterans See Dillon Thieneman Picking Up Steam as Training Camp Comes to a Close

Dillon Thieneman is going to have a massively important role in the Chicago Bears' defense in his first season in the NFL.

The first-round pick will be an immediate starter, and his role is now even more important after the significant injury to fellow starter, Coby Bryant, who is slated to miss most or all of the campaign.

We haven't heard a ton about Thieneman during training camp, and based on what tight end Cole Kmet has said, that's because he went through some growing pains early on.

But, the good news is, Kmet has seen growth from Thieneman, who is not as hesitant as he once was.

"At first, he was definitely playing with a little bit of hesitancy in terms of maybe not knowing where he needs to be, when he needs to be there, or play recognition," Kmet said.

"And I think that has sped up over and over again each and every day he's been out there," he added. "I thought earlier in camp, we were kind of getting the best of him and he's kind of come back and done a good job in that regard. And I think he's been more physical in the run game. Kind of feeling his presence there."

"I know he's going to help us out big time this year," Kmet concluded.

Kmet also noted how Thieneman had a strong practice a few days ago.

Based on beat writer observations from the session, the rookie's sticky coverage forced an incompletion on a deep ball from Caleb Williams to Kaden Davis, and Thieneman followed that up with a pass break-up on a ball to Colston Loveland on the next play.

In the practice before that, Thieneman nabbed a pick, which he has done on multiple occasions in training camp.

Cam Lewis, who appears to be the favorite to start next to the Oregon product, has noticed Thieneman's growth, also.

"Smart kid, for sure," Lewis said. "Plays fast, very instinctive. I feel very comfortable around him. We're still learning day in, day out, getting on the same page with what we see, how we want to see it, how we want to disguise and stuff like that. He's been improving every day, so I'm lucky to be working with a good rookie like that."

While it certainly hasn't been all perfect for Thieneman in his first offseason in the NFL, it certainly seems like he's picking up steam as Week 1 approaches.

We say that not just because of the praise from his teammates. Thieneman's play in practice is telling us that as well.