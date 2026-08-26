The Good and Not So Good From Chicago Bears' Final Public Practice of Training Camp

The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field on Tuesday after they spent Monday huddled up in personnel meetings.

As has been the case throughout training camp, there were a slew of injury updates, both good and bad, but the biggest one is no doubt the one concerning right tackle Darnell Wright, who left practice early.

In other news, it was not a great day for Caleb Williams and the offense, as the unit struggled mightily in one seven-on-seven period.

We will give you the latest details on Wright's injury and the seven-on-seven struggles, as well as other injury updates and more as we take a look at the good and not so good from what was the Bears' final public practice of training camp.

Good: Stevenson, Bagent practice, Hicks and Elliott activated

Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (29) warms up during Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to the Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs, both Bagent and Stevenson were on the practice field.

Stevenson returned to practice during the joint session with the Bengals last week but did not play in preseason Week 2. Bagent suffered his injury during the preseason Week 1 contest.

Head coach Ben Johnson revealed that Elijah Hicks and Keyshaun Elliott would return to practice "sooner rather than later" before Tuesday's session kicked off.

Both were officially activated off the PUP list not long after, but they did not return to practice on Tuesday and are instead still ramping up after an extended absence.

Regardless, it's good to see the two Bears defenders are close to suiting up in training camp.

In other injury news, both Luke Newman and Terell Smith returned to a full practice.

Not so good: Wright, Dexter and Muhammad leave early, Booker absent

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Darnell Wright (58) walks on he field during Training Camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears have a pair of key players to monitor.

The first is Darnell Wright, who left practice early with an apparent arm injury and went inside, according to ESPN's Courtney Cronin.

"Darnell Wright came out of red zone drills after 2 plays and was replaced by Theo Benedet at right tackle," Cronin wrote. "Trainers took off the brace on his right elbow as he stayed on the sideline for a bit. He’s now headed back into the building.

It isn't clear what Gervon Dexter's issue was, but a trade rumor about him did pop up not long after his exit. Could that be a sign he has been dealt or is close to being dealt? We can't say.

Along with all of that, Austin Booker did not practice at all and Dontae Manning left early, Zack Pearson of Bear Report said. Malik Muhammad also left early, according to CHGO Bears' Adam Jahns.

Not so good: Caleb Williams, offense have nightmare 7-on-7 period

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks to pass the ball during training camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to The Athletic's Dan Wiederer, the offense had a terrible 7-on-7 period after five of Williams' six passes fell incomplete.

"Offensively, Bears 1s were out of sync during a 7-on-7 period where the ball found the grass on five of six Caleb Williams passes," Wiederer wrote.

We believe this is an account of the dreadful series, but we can't say for sure. CHGO Bears' Greg Braggs appears to have the details.

"Caleb Williams drops a beautiful throw deep down the left sidelines but Swift couldn't bring the catch in," Braggs began. "Next play, Caleb Williams uncooked a bomb to Kaden Davis but Dillon Thieneman was all over it in deep coverage. Incomplete.

"Next play is a quick out to Colston Loveland to the left sideline but Dillon Thieneman did a nice job deflecting the pass and jumping the route.

"Next play is a quick throw to Swift. Easy money. Final play is a throw over the middle to Jahdae Walker but it looked to be tipped by Jack Sanborn and went over everyone's head, Incomplete."

Wiederer added that Williams did have a few standout throws, including a deep-ball connection to Colston Loveland during a scramble drill, although he likely would have been sacked.

Good: Dillon Thieneman, Dayo Odeyingbo stand out

Chicago Bears safety Dillon Thieneman (31) after a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We'll direct you back to Braggs' rundown of the 7-on-7 series for the notes on Thieneman, who appeared to have had himself a good day. He seems to be gaining steam as the season approaches.

Meanwhile, Odeyingbo had "a couple of flashes of disruption today, including a pass batted down in the backfield," Dan Wiederer wrote.

Good: Bears holding each other accountable

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (50) talks to his teammates during Training Camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There were a few instances on Tuesday in which Bears leaders held their teammates accountable.

We saw it with Jaylon Johnson, who brought the team together at one point in practice to let the players know their performance wasn't good enough.

"Right before one of the final team periods, the offense and defense huddled up, which was a decision made by cornerback Jaylon Johnson to bring the team together, according to Cole Kmet," Courtney Cronin wrote.

"Johnson's message to the team? 'It's not good enough,' according to safety Cam Lewis," she added.

Another example was Grady Jarrett yelling at both Jordan van den Berg and Montez Sweat to "Get up!" while both were on one knee during the long drive portion of practice, CHGO Bears' Adam Hoge reported.

There is absolutely nothing wrong with what Johnson and Jarrett did there. Great teams have players that hold each other accountable and clearly the Bears have that.