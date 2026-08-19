The Good and Not So Good From Chicago Bears' 16th Practice of Training Camp

The Chicago Bears took part in their 16th practice of training camp on Wednesday, but it was an abbreviated session.

The Bears took it easy on Wednesday in preparation for what will be an active practice Thursday, when Chicago meets up with the Cincinnati Bengals for a joint session ahead of their preseason contest on Saturday, Aug. 22.

With not a ton going on at practice on Day 16, there wasn't much to glean, but we did find some good and not so good things from the session based on beat writer observations.

Good: Ozzy Trapilo continues ramping up

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson talks with offensive lineman (75) Ozzy Trapilo during rookie minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trapilo, who was activated off the PUP list earlier in the week, took part in some individual drills once again as he continues to ramp up and work toward a return to full practice.

Short practice for the Bears ahead of their joint session in Cincy tomorrow. Kiran Amegadjie was back after leaving early yesterday. Some video below of Ozzy Trapilo in indy drills. pic.twitter.com/VxHVDiSvoh — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) August 19, 2026

Trapilo's return to practice just seven months after a torn patellar tendon defies the odds, but we still don't know if he'll be ready to go for Week 1.

He at least appears to be moving in the right direction, which is all we can ask for right now.

Not so good: Tyson Bagent, Tyrique Stevenson still out

Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (29) warms up during Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bagent and Stevenson were both absent on Wednesday, Michal Dwojak of Bears Insider reported.

We know Bagent is dealing with a hamstring injury and he may not suit up in the preseason game on Saturday. Stevenson has been sidelined for more than a week with an undisclosed injury.

Before practice, defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said he did not know when Stevenson would be back, but he also said he believes Stevenson is improving as a player.

“I think he’s improving. I’ve seen the guy getting better," Allen said.

As far as the rest of the injured players are concerned, nobody returned to practice.

Good: Kiran Amegadjie practices

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie (72) and offensive tackle Theo Benedet (79) walk on the field during Training Camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Amegadjie exited practice early on Tuesday with an injury, but he was out there taking part in the abbreviated practice on Wednesday.

Amegadjie is getting a look at a different spot this week, as head coach Ben Johnson announced he, along with Jedrick Wills, would be moved to right tackle with the twos this week while Theo Benedet gets an extended look at left tackle.

When it comes to the competitions up and down the roster overall, Johnson admitted he wishes there was more clarity. He also said the left tackle competition remains wide open.

Good: A better day for Caleb Williams

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks to pass the ball during training camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams had an up-and-down showing last practice, but he looked sharp on Wednesday, with Zack Pearson of Bear Report noting Williams threw three touchdowns in seven-on-seven red-zone work.

"Caleb Williams started off 7 on 7 with three straight TDs. He threw one to Colston Loveland and then back to back to Rome Odunze," Pearson said.

Good: Dillon Thieneman nabs a pick

Chicago Bears defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) warms up during Rookie Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It wasn't all perfect for Williams, who threw an interception to rookie Dillon Thieneman during the session, although it seems Williams was under duress and might have taken a sack, Mason Williams of NWI.com wrote.

"Dillon Thieneman picked CW18 in game-winning 2-point conv. scenario to end practice. Might’ve been a sack," Williams said.