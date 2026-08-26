Ben Johnson Highlights Two Unsettled Chicago Bears Starting Competitions

With roster cutdown day rapidly approaching on Aug. 30, Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson admitted things aren't settled at two starting spots on the roster.

Johnson met with the media before the team's latest practice on Tuesday afternoon and said that starting spots at left tackle and safety are still up for grabs.

The Bears head coach said the left tackle job "is still an ongoing spot," according to Sean Hammond of the Chicago Tribune.

"I don't know that we are 100% sold on who that guy's going to be for Carolina yet (in Week 1)," Johnson added on left tackle.

As far as safety goes, Dillon Thieneman's job is not in question, but the spot next to him is, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Who's in the competitions at left tackle?

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Braxton Jones (70) walks on the field during Training Camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Braxton Jones, Jedrick Wills, Theo Benedet and Kiran Amegadjie have been in a competition all offseason long, but that battle may end up being moot if Ozzy Trapilo is ready for Week 1.

Jones has been the clear front-runner all offseason, as evidenced by his getting the vast majority of snaps with the ones, but his candidacy might have taken a hit on Saturday night, when he struggled over his two drives.

Benedet saw some struggles, also, but managed to settle down as the game progressed. He remains the favorite to be the swing tackle until Trapilo gets back in the lineup.

Amegadjie and Wills are clearly behind those two and both are cut candidates with just days to go before the initial 53-man cuts.

Who's competing at safety?

Chicago Bears defensive back Cam Lewis (21) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coby Bryant was originally set to start next to Thieneman before an injury that will sideline him for at least most of the season.

In the wake of Bryant's injury, Cam Lewis was the next man up for Bryant's reps with the ones, but the team recently added Xavier Woods to the mix and he's likely the top competition there for Lewis.

Elijah Hicks is on the PUP list with a shin issue, but he could be a factor for a starting job down the road if he can get right.

Johnson gave an injury update on Hicks on Tuesday and noted he was would be back "sooner rather than later" for Chicago.

With a pair of starting jobs still up for grabs, it's going to be a very interesting handful of days as the Bears take part in their final practices and preseason game before cutdown day.