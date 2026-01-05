Ben Johnson entirely confident time exists to fix slow Bears starts

It was only meant as a light-hearted attempt at explaining what the Bears faced before making their rally on Sunday against Detroit.

"I mean, when we was down 16-0 we thought we had it," defensive tackle Grady Jarrett said after the game. "So a little bit of Bears magic, you know what I'm saying?"

Unfortunately, everyone knows what he's saying.

The Bears were going to lean on their ability to rally from a big deficit again Sunday like they have so often, instead of dictating with a lead to an opponent that will be sitting at home this coming week.

An overall embarrassing showing for the Bears. They played the starters lost one due to injury, slept through most of the game and lost.



And if they repeat the effort from the past 2 weeks next week, they're going to get blown out. — Andrew Dannehy (@ADannehy) January 5, 2026

The real problem with the loss to Detroit going into Saturday's playoff game with Green Bay is it took on the exact same look as the first two Green Bay games. The Bears needed to prove they could get out of this slow start rut on offense and simply repeated it.

The Bears started poorly on offense, they rallied, and in one game with Green Bay they managed to make a couple of unlikely plays and win. However, in the other game they couldn't get it done. Now they’re facing the Packers again and can’t afford it happening again.

Bears first half offense is suspect. If they could just play decent for the first half it’d make a huge difference.



And this defense… man cut them all — Owen (@OwenStew23) January 5, 2026

Playing from behind because of a slow start is no longer an option in the playoffs, and Johnson said the problems can be fixed even in a short work week until Saturday's playoff game.

"It can all be addressed," coach Ben Johnson said on Monday. "We're not far away. You never are in this league. You're really close. And so we've just got to clean up some of the mental errors we had.

The Bears finish their season 16th in point differential, 16th in DVOA, bottom five in yards allowed per pass and per rush, while having lost 3 of their last 5 games.



Tough to feel good about them. Really a historically weak No. 2 seed. — Carson Breber (@Carsobi) January 5, 2026

"I think, in the first 11 plays we counted six mentals as an offense. When we're facing a good team you can't do that. So we'll clean that up. We'll be a lot sharper here going forward and we're going to be OK."

Why the Bears started slow

Part of the issue could have been in an approach designed to let the Bears play faster, one with fewer alterations involved.

"We ended up going into that one wanting to play fast and we knew that their defense created a lot of multiplicity and so we wanted to be sound, and because of that we had a little bit less shifts and motions going into that game plan than we've had probably since the bye week. That's really what the simpler game plan was talking about."

The Chicago Bears are heading into the NFL Playoffs on a 2 game losing streak. Can they turn it around agaisnt Green Bay? #calebwilliams #benjohnson #chicagobears #beardown #superbowl pic.twitter.com/w4JQumc5t4 — Simmbros (@simmbros) January 5, 2026

They need to get back to trying to fool people more before the snap, because it especially helps their ground game, which in turn helps their time of possession.

"You know, when you have eight possessions and three of them are three-and-outs it's just not the recipe for good football."

Johnson doesn't see anything hurt beyond pride heading into the postseason even after the way they underperformed.

🧵The Bears got 6 new offensive starters this offseason:

LT Ozzy Trapilo (draft)

LG Joe Thuney (trade)

C (FA)

RG Jonah Jackson (trade)

TE Colston Loveland (draft)

WR OZ (FA) / Luther Burden (draft)



I would assume a similar wide-reaching overhaul is coming for the defense. https://t.co/6cQ4VoyMJT — Johnathan Wood (@Johnathan_Wood1) January 5, 2026

"I think we've got a great group of guys, we've got a prideful group," Johnson said. "We've earned a division title. We've earned the No. 2 seed in the NFC. Those are things that we're certainly proud about.

“But at the same time the season is not over. It's just starting for us. And our guys understand that. We can play better than we played at the end of the season and that's really our expectation going forward.”

Turning the page to the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/kZkypn5fUl — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 5, 2026

X: BearsOnSI