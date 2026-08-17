Ben Johnson's Bears Approach Can Delay Joe Thuney Retirement Thoughts

Bears guard Joe Thuney has been around winners long enough to recognize the difference in approach.

Thuney, after all, will turn 34 later this season and has played in 23 playoff games, with four Super Bowl rings and six conference championships. If anyone should know a winning organizational approach when they see it, it's the reigning NFL Protector of the Year. He's says he's definitely seeing it in this Bears team and it's part of what is keeping him going in a league where 34 is ancient for an offensive lineman or any player.

"I think kind of the message kind of has been said different ways but kind of remains the same," Thuney said. "It's all about the team and how everyone contributes and everyone does what they can to the best of their ability. The sum of the parts are greater than the parts individually.

"It's a beautiful game and it's awesome."

Listen to how Caleb Williams talks about Joe Thuney



Special player pic.twitter.com/bJ6bkog1wx — Mostly Bears (@mostlybears_) July 27, 2026

The winning Bears approach

Thuney definitely sees this approach in what Ben Johnson and staff are doing.

"You know, just people being selfless, people doing what's best for the team and being able to sustain that day after day, week after week, month after month," he said. "You know, I think Ben has done a great job of setting the standard high. The standard is the standard and it's all about the team's success. We just want to play together and win together. It's a team game, the ultimate team game."



Johnson does what he can to foster the selfless approach. Part of this involved bringing in former Yankees great Derek Jeter to talk to the team. Whether seeing this approach and what he thinks can be a winning team again is enough to keep Thuney interested in extending his career longer is the real question. Center Drew Dalman retired at 27 after a Pro Bowl.

No. 49 on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2026…@ChicagoBears OL Joe Thuney! @NFLFilms pic.twitter.com/nujG7vXg6Z — NFL (@NFL) July 27, 2026

Why Thuney keeps forging ahead

For Thuney, it wouldn't be in character to call it a career any time soon -- especially if they're winning and have that approach he sees from Johnson and staff.



"I think all good players want to be in the tournament, be in the final round and want to try and compete to go as far as possible," Thuney said. "So, I still love working to get wins and trying to put together good seasons, but I still love playing and love competing and I feel great being a part of the Bears, a lot of great things going on.

Every time I hear about Aaron Donald it reminds of the time Joe Thuney somehow blocked him 1 vs. 1 in critical Super Bowl snaps. 🤯 https://t.co/pKvClO6XT3 pic.twitter.com/0DA5THkczw — Pats Buzz (@PatsBuzz) August 5, 2026

"I just want to contribute what I can."

Thuney is under contract through 2027, and when he thinks back to last season he sees a good reason to keep fighting the good fight.

"Yeah, I think, you know, it’s special seeing so many videos after the game of, we had a lot of close games and wins, and seeing families hugging, crying together," he said. "You know, the Chicago Bears are such an iconic franchise, and it's great the Chicago Bears being back in the playoffs and be able to get in the playoffs, get a win, win the NFC North.

"So it's just, but there's still more things to achieve, and obviously there are a lot of cool moments last year, but I don't think anybody in this building is satisfied. I don't think anybody's relaxing on that or resting on that. And I think that's what's so cool is, there's still a very, very strong burning hunger and desire to push more and keep going, keep improving. So there's a lot still left to do."

That's not the way someone who has the end of the road in sight speaks. Thuney is loving the moment and living for it, and as long as the Bears have someone with his credentials on the offensive line they are a viable force in the NFC North.