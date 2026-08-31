Biggest Chicago Bears Questions After Trimming Roster to 53
In this story:
Bears coach Ben Johnson and GM Ryan Poles made the trade of Gervon Dexter and have set forth a 53-man roster, although it doesn't look a final opening-day roster.
The unusual number of players they retained at a few positions and the decision to keep or cut some players speaks to the possibility they could bring someone back who was cut, or that on Monday they're bringing in players who clear waivers, or there could be trade.
There are questions they need to answer about this roster and about the opening day roster that demand answers.
Will they really carry four tight ends?
When Hayden Large appeared on the 53-man alongside Cole Kmet, Colston Loveland and Sam Roush, it triggered all sorts of alarms. Sure, Large looked like a good blocker in training camp and preseason. Perhaps Johnson wants to keep him in a sort of "14-personnel" package for goal line and short yardage, with four tight ends on the field at once. Maybe they were that impressed with Large's blocking and play overall that they didn't want to risk losing him on the practice squad. Those players can all be signed by other teams if they clear waivers when cut.
And then there is this: Maybe they're thinking of trading Kmet for a safety, which they badly need. It seems unlikely. Trading Kmet now would net them about a $3.1 million loss in cap space. They're already up against the cap at $4.6 million before they traded Dexter.
What if they feared Large being claimed by the Panthers, or one of their other early opponents. The tight end position is a key to how Johnson operates his offense. It's not info the Bears would want to get out.
The Bears have carried four tight ends in the past, but not with Johnson as coach. In camp, they practiced some three tight-end short-yardage with Large lining up in the backfield as a fullback.
At this point, it looks like this could be their plan, but Large was injured earlier in the week in practice and it's always possible they would move him to IR.
Are they certain Ozzy Trapilo is ready to play in two weeks?
There are only three tackles on the roster besides Trapilo. A team needs four but Trapilo has not been involved in actual scrimmaging as he rebounds from patellar tendon injury.
"He's doing individual and getting some drill work to the side there," Ben Johnson said after Saturday's game. "We like where he is at, as well."
This all seems rather rushed considering he isn't working in with the team in scrimmages yet. However, it's possible they might be rushing him. By not putting Trapilo on injured reserve, they're indicating he might be ready to go any time in the first one to three weeks of the season.
Perhaps the Bears really have caught a break and Trapilo will be ready after just eight months of rehab. At worst, he could be a backup to Braxton Jones at first before gaining full strength.
What is their play at linebacker?
No NFL team gets by with only four linebackers. They're too valuable for special teams in addition to playing a spot whe
re they're involved in some of the most violent hits. The Bears look primed to bring back Jack Sanborn for the practice squad and/or even a younger player like Wayne Matthews III, who had some hellacious hits in preseason. Whoever, they need a fifth linebacker. It could be the fifth would be Noah Sewell, but his progress from an Achilles injury is somewhat similar to where Trapilo is. It doesn't seem like he's ready.
Is Marcus Davenport's release final
It's possible they released Davenport because he's not yet ramped up and ready for the roster to play in Week 1. Then again, no one would probably be upset if he didn't get signed based on his injury past. He hasn't done anything yet in a practice. It lets them keep Jamree Kromah and Daniel Hardy, or defensive tackle Jayden Loving. No one was more impactful on the D-line throughout training camp and preseason than Kromah.
Are Tyson Bagent trade rumors done finally?
Everyone should have realized it wasn't happening when Ben Johnson was making jokes about the possibility at the combine. This would be a late point to trade their backup and another team would need to go through a few weeks of work to have him ready to play as a backup. Also, at this point there are other plenty of other backup types available after cuts for teams to claim.
Jordan van den Berg sure, but Jayden Loving?
Loving wasn't a one-trick pony. He was excellent Saturday but he was standing out the same way in practices. The Bears would have loved to have snuck the undrafted free agent onto the practice squad. During interview sessions with assistant coaches a few weeks back I asked line coach Jeremy Garrett about Loving and he had a look on his face like it was the last thing he wanted to talk about, and essentially didn't. He gave an uncharacteristically brief and sketchy answer about Loving's play and quickly moved on. They knew what they had there at defensive tackle and wanted to keep it on the down low.
So this is safety?
It sure doesn't seem like it. There's inexperience and lack of proven, quality talent at the position. They could definitely use a trade for someone who can help bring along Dillon Thieneman. Xavier Woods hasn't really excelled.
Sign Up For the Bears Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Chicago Bears Newsletter
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Gene Chamberlain has covered the Chicago Bears full time as a beat writer since 1994 and prior to this on a part-time basis for 10 years. He covered the Bears as a beat writer for Suburban Chicago Newspapers, the Daily Southtown, Copley News Service and has been a contributor for the Daily Herald, the Associated Press, Bear Report, CBS Sports.com and The Sporting News. He also has worked a prep sports writer for Tribune Newspapers and Sun-Times newspapers.