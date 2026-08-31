Biggest Chicago Bears Questions After Trimming Roster to 53

Bears coach Ben Johnson and GM Ryan Poles made the trade of Gervon Dexter and have set forth a 53-man roster, although it doesn't look a final opening-day roster.

The unusual number of players they retained at a few positions and the decision to keep or cut some players speaks to the possibility they could bring someone back who was cut, or that on Monday they're bringing in players who clear waivers, or there could be trade.

There are questions they need to answer about this roster and about the opening day roster that demand answers.

Will they really carry four tight ends?

When Hayden Large appeared on the 53-man alongside Cole Kmet, Colston Loveland and Sam Roush, it triggered all sorts of alarms. Sure, Large looked like a good blocker in training camp and preseason. Perhaps Johnson wants to keep him in a sort of "14-personnel" package for goal line and short yardage, with four tight ends on the field at once. Maybe they were that impressed with Large's blocking and play overall that they didn't want to risk losing him on the practice squad. Those players can all be signed by other teams if they clear waivers when cut.

And then there is this: Maybe they're thinking of trading Kmet for a safety, which they badly need. It seems unlikely. Trading Kmet now would net them about a $3.1 million loss in cap space. They're already up against the cap at $4.6 million before they traded Dexter.

Colston Loveland & Cole Kmet together are an unguardable TE duo.



Linebackers can’t cover them. Safeties don’t want to. Huge but move like WRs.



Mix that with Caleb Williams’ IQ, Bears are ready to shatter their franchise offensive records. pic.twitter.com/dRZfE1ncEC — Die-Hard Chicago (@DieHard_Chicago) August 30, 2026

What if they feared Large being claimed by the Panthers, or one of their other early opponents. The tight end position is a key to how Johnson operates his offense. It's not info the Bears would want to get out.

The Bears have carried four tight ends in the past, but not with Johnson as coach. In camp, they practiced some three tight-end short-yardage with Large lining up in the backfield as a fullback.

At this point, it looks like this could be their plan, but Large was injured earlier in the week in practice and it's always possible they would move him to IR.

So we are not going to talk about my guy HAYDEN LARGE with the Hustle and Waffle House Pancake block to get Roush a few more yards! !! I see ya big Fella!!! 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/A1wtoGzGYl — Jason McKie (@Jmack37) August 24, 2026

Are they certain Ozzy Trapilo is ready to play in two weeks?

There are only three tackles on the roster besides Trapilo. A team needs four but Trapilo has not been involved in actual scrimmaging as he rebounds from patellar tendon injury.

"He's doing individual and getting some drill work to the side there," Ben Johnson said after Saturday's game. "We like where he is at, as well."

This all seems rather rushed considering he isn't working in with the team in scrimmages yet. However, it's possible they might be rushing him. By not putting Trapilo on injured reserve, they're indicating he might be ready to go any time in the first one to three weeks of the season.

Perhaps the Bears really have caught a break and Trapilo will be ready after just eight months of rehab. At worst, he could be a backup to Braxton Jones at first before gaining full strength.

What is their play at linebacker?

No NFL team gets by with only four linebackers. They're too valuable for special teams in addition to playing a spot whe



re they're involved in some of the most violent hits. The Bears look primed to bring back Jack Sanborn for the practice squad and/or even a younger player like Wayne Matthews III, who had some hellacious hits in preseason. Whoever, they need a fifth linebacker. It could be the fifth would be Noah Sewell, but his progress from an Achilles injury is somewhat similar to where Trapilo is. It doesn't seem like he's ready.

Is Marcus Davenport's release final

It's possible they released Davenport because he's not yet ramped up and ready for the roster to play in Week 1. Then again, no one would probably be upset if he didn't get signed based on his injury past. He hasn't done anything yet in a practice. It lets them keep Jamree Kromah and Daniel Hardy, or defensive tackle Jayden Loving. No one was more impactful on the D-line throughout training camp and preseason than Kromah.



Really happy for Jamree Kromah, who has been a part of The #Bears for the last 2 season on and off the P-Squad and he finally made the 53-man.



Worked his tail off this preseason, was a big impact, and he earned it pic.twitter.com/PujLFCy3uQ — Just Another Year Chicago: Bears (@JAYChi_Bears) August 30, 2026

Are Tyson Bagent trade rumors done finally?

Everyone should have realized it wasn't happening when Ben Johnson was making jokes about the possibility at the combine. This would be a late point to trade their backup and another team would need to go through a few weeks of work to have him ready to play as a backup. Also, at this point there are other plenty of other backup types available after cuts for teams to claim.

Jordan van den Berg sure, but Jayden Loving?

Loving wasn't a one-trick pony. He was excellent Saturday but he was standing out the same way in practices. The Bears would have loved to have snuck the undrafted free agent onto the practice squad. During interview sessions with assistant coaches a few weeks back I asked line coach Jeremy Garrett about Loving and he had a look on his face like it was the last thing he wanted to talk about, and essentially didn't. He gave an uncharacteristically brief and sketchy answer about Loving's play and quickly moved on. They knew what they had there at defensive tackle and wanted to keep it on the down low.

Let’s have a convo about the freak athletic rookie DT that’s had a great camp and pre season.



No not Jordan van den Berg. Jayden Loving. He’s physical quick explosive and shows up against run and pass.



Jayden Loving.



At 310lbs he ran a 4.78 a 7.15 3 cone jumped 35” on the… pic.twitter.com/8o53j0FDFq — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) August 30, 2026

So this is safety?

It sure doesn't seem like it. There's inexperience and lack of proven, quality talent at the position. They could definitely use a trade for someone who can help bring along Dillon Thieneman. Xavier Woods hasn't really excelled.

"This game was going to be a big part of the equation, and so we've got to go back and look at this tape. I think we probably feel better about the tackle conversation right now than safety."



--Ben Johnson on whether he's gained any more clarity at left tackle and safety — Phillip Thompson (@_phil_thompson) August 30, 2026