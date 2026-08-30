Predictions For Chicago Bears' Toughest 53-Man Roster Decisions Before Cutdown Deadline

With the Chicago Bears' final preseason game in the books after the Saturday night exhibition contest against the Tennessee Titans, it's 53-man roster cutdown time.

The Bears will have until 5 p.m. CT on Sunday to whittle their roster down to 53, but bear in mind, the first iteration of the 53-man roster could change rather quickly.

That's why you'll see this labeled as the initial 53-man roster, as teams will shuffle things multiple times before the start of the regular season.

The Bears have some tough decisions to make, both for starting and backup jobs. We'll break the toughest decisions down below and provide a prediction for each.

MORE: Bears 53-man roster cuts tracker

Running back

Chicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson (23) reacts after gaining a first down against the Cleveland Browns during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prediction: Roschon Johnson wins RB3 job, Salvon Ahmed cut.

Ahmed has been the better back when it comes to running the football this offseason, but Johnson's special teams ability puts him over the top for the RB3 job.

Last season, running backs not named Kyle Monangai and D'Andre Swift combined for just eight carries, so being the better rusher isn't necessarily what's important here.

Ahmed should clear waivers and, if so, will land on the practice squad. Don't rule out Chicago keeping four backs if Monangai's hyperextended knee keeps him out through Week 1.

Wide receiver

Chicago Bears wide receiver Kaden Davis (27) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prediction: Bears don't carry a sixth receiver.

Scotty Miller, Maurice Alexander and Kaden Davis are the top competitors for the WR6 role behind Rome Odunze, Luther Burden, Kalif Raymond, Jahdae Walker and Zavion Thomas.

Davis has been the biggest standout of the bunch and he might be the choice if the Bears carry a sixth wideout, but we don't believe they will.

Don't fret if you're a big Miller, Davis and/or Alexander fan, though, as they should all pass through waivers and be available for the practice squad.

Offensive line

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Braxton Jones (70) walks on the field during Training Camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prediction: Braxton Jones wins LT job until Ozzy Trapilo gets back, Trapilo avoids PUP, Kiran Amegadjie and Jedrick Wills shown the door.

Jones has been the clear front-runner throughout the offseason and he secures the left tackle job over Benedet, Amegadjie and Wills until Trapilo gets back.

As for Trapilo, we believe he's close enough to avoid the PUP list, but that doesn't automatically mean he'll be ready Week 1 and instead might need another week or two to be ready.

Perhaps Jones plays well enough to fight off Trapilo upon his return, but that's not something we're betting on.

Benedet will serve as the top swing tackle until Trapilo is ready to go, and Amegadjie and Jones both miss the cut, with one ending up on Chicago's practice squad.

Linebacker

Chicago Bears linebacker Jack Sanborn (57) runs with the ball during Training Camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prediction: Jack Sanborn beats out Ruben Hyppolite.

With T.J. Edwards, Devin Bush and D'Marco Jackson all locked in, and with 2026 fifth-round pick Keyshaun Elliott likely to make the cut because of his recent draft status, the Bears likely only have one spot up for grabs.

Hyppolite has shown some flashes this offseason, but not enough to earn his way onto the 53-man roster. Sanborn is more proven, and he's better on special teams, which is crucial for a depth linebacker.

Hyppolite could end up on the practice squad, but perhaps he'll be looking for a change of scenery after striking out in Chicago.

Defensive line

Detroit Lions defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) warms up ahead of the Green Bay Packers game at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Prediction: Marcus Davenport gets cut.

The Bears signed Davenport for some help upfront, but he has not been able to get on the practice field since coming aboard as he ramps up.

The Bears now have to decide if they're going to bank on a total unknown instead of keeping someone who has earned a roster spot, like Jamree Kromah or James Lynch, for example.

We believe the Bears opt to keep someone else over Davenport.

Cornerback

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6) leaves the field after an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Prediction: Kyler Gordon starts on PUP, Jaylon Jones starts in the slot over Malik Muhammad, Tyrique Stevenson is CB2.

Gordon's injury situation remains a mystery, so we have no choice but to predict him to start the season on the PUP list, which means he'll miss at least the first four games.

After Cam Lewis moved over to safety after the Coby Bryant injury, it was Jaylon Jones who saw the majority of the first-team reps in the slot and we think his experience wins out over Muhammad, who has also gotten looks there.

As for the No. 2 cornerback job opposite Jaylon Johnson, there has been nothing to suggest anyone is beating out Stevenson, but nobody should be writing his name in pen for the entire season and Muhammad could very well find his way onto the field for Stevenson if he struggles again.

Safety

Chicago Bears cornerback Cam Lewis (21) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prediction: Cam Lewis starts over Xavier Woods, Elijah Hicks.

The Bears keep four safeties, with Lewis and Dillon Thieneman as the starters and Woods and Hicks as the backups.

While we wouldn't lock Lewis in all season, the fact that he has been getting the vast majority of first-team reps since Coby Bryant got injured tells us he's in line to start.

Hicks saw some first-team reps upon his return to practice and both he and Woods will be in line to be the next man up if Lewis falters, or if he or Thieneman get hurt.