Caleb Williams is Top 5, Shade for Josh Allen & More National Reactions to Bears QB's Ascension

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is becoming an elite player at the position right before our very eyes.

Through four contests, (he missed two due to a hamstring injury), Williams looks like he is taking that next step in his third season, something we saw more evidence of on Thursday night against the New England Patriots.

Williams went on the national stage and looked phenomenal. He completed 22-of-33 passes for 308 yards and two scores, and he could've had more if not for a few dropped passes by his tight end, Colston Loveland. Williams didn't turn the ball over, either.

The former No. 1 overall pick has been sensational in three of the four games he has played, with the only exception being the Week 2 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, which was played in terrible weather conditions.

At this rate, it looks like Mother Nature is the only thing that can slow Williams down.

Donte Whitner says Caleb Williams is top 5

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks to pass against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN analyst and former NFL defensive back Donte Whitner is ready to proclaim Williams a top-five quarterback, something he said on "Get Up!" on Friday.

"Last week, I made a statement that said that there were a lot of questions around Caleb Williams," he began. "Every question was answered for me last night. He threw for 308 passing yards, two touchdowns versus an elite New England Patriots defense."

"Caleb Williams is a top-five quarterback in the NFL today. And I'm going to tell you why," Whitner added. "Arm strength, elite. Ability to escape the pocket with speed, elite. The creativity is elite, but his No. 1 attribute is his elite football instincts. Caleb Williams has a sixth sense. He can sense the pressure without even seeing it. You can't coach that."

Inject all of that straight into our veins.

Dan Orlovsky admits he was wrong

Dan Orlovsky (left) and Pat McAfee on the Pat McAfee Show set at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even former NFL quarterback and fellow ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky had to admit he was wrong for saying the Bears should've drafted Jayden Daniels over Williams in 2024.

"I can sit here and tell everybody, I was probably the first person that was... I would take Jayden Daniels over Caleb Williams," Orlovsky said.

"This is not a slight on Jayden Daniels at all," he added. "Jayden Daniels, still a massive fan, I think he's going to be great as well. I was wrong on that thought (that Daniels is better than Williams)."

Orlovsky also called Williams "flawless" and said "you can not find better quarterback tape" than the Bears quarterbacks.

Kudos to Orlovsky, even though he tried to take a victory lap after the 2024 season when Daniels looked like the better quarterback. What a difference a few seasons can make.

But wait, there's more...

Cowherd praises Williams, throws shade at Allen

Feb 1, 2016; San Francisco, CA, USA; Radio personality Colin Cowherd broadcasts on radio row at the Moscone Center in advance of Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Colin Cowherd got on FS1 on Friday and proclaimed Williams as the "most talented quarterback" in the NFL and compared him to Josh Allen, with one exception.

"Everybody is afraid to say it, I'm not. I think Caleb is the most talented quarterback in this league," Cowherd said.

"It’s like watching Josh Allen without the interceptions,” he added.

Stephen A. sees Super Bowl in Bears' future

Stephen A. Smith looks on before the game between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks in game two of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith got in on the love train for Williams, saying he believes the Bears quarterback is going to lead the team to the Super Bowl in the next few years.

“I think that [Caleb Williams] is going to lead Chicago to a Super Bowl championship within the next two years," Stephen A. said.

We can go on and on, but you get the idea.

It's very clear the national media is giving Williams his flowers, and deservedly so.