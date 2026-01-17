The gigantic advantage Tom Brady sees Sunday for Bears over Rams

The Bears' cold weather advantage has been beaten to death by analysts all week and then also discounted by many as somewhat irrelevant.

Rams coach Sean McVay said weather doesn't matter from sunny California. Of course he did.

No one who played in cold weather games ever enjoyed more success during frigid conditions or snow than quarterback Tom Brady. Of course, no quarterback had more success than Brady cold or warm weather, but those snowy, windy conditions in Foxborough, Mass.

As such, Brady's thoughts on whether the Bears will enjoy a big edge are relevant.

So called "Bear weather" is real for this one as the Rams are practicing in their 70-degree weather in front of palm trees, while the Bears are denied heaters out at the practice field by Ben Johnson to toughen up. Will it affect Matthew Stafford?

Their prectice/Bears practice



Who's ready for the 🧊🧊🌨🌨🌨❄️? pic.twitter.com/i6nsrQJ8xv — Heidi ➡️ Oso🧸 (@Heidiaca) January 17, 2026

"Matt did play in Detroit for a long time and in that division you did go outside to Chicago and Green Bay," Brady said during an appearance on Fox Sports' The Herd with Colin Cowherd. "It's not like he hasn't played in it, but I will say, when I went to Tampa after my time in New England, it didn't take me very long to get very soft to the cold weather and we ended up going to Green Bay in the NFC Championship Game my first year (with Tampa Bay) and very fortunately the game wasn't that cold. It was like 32, 34 degrees at kickoff. It wasn't minus-9.

"That is really cold and that's a big advantage for Chicago because Chicago has played in these conditions now for the last six weeks. It's been terrible weather in the Midwest."

One final Rams practice before the trip to Chicago.



“We Ready” blasting on the speaker.



And there’s Kevin Dotson working his pass pro 👀 pic.twitter.com/DljAyPPmxx — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) January 16, 2026

The amount of impact can't be determined now but Brady is right about the weather being like a freezer.

"They played against Cleveland in the freezing cold," Brady said. "Caleb (Williams) looked like it was just like he was playing at the Coliseum in L.A. H e was firing that ball all over the field. He's a really unique player. They've got a really unique team."

Brady did say the Rams are the kind of high-powered and intelligent team that can figure a way to keep from being affected much, but the wind chill around zero or colder isn't going to favor a team with an offense based on timing. They could make alterations to their normal attack, like run more between the tackles or throw mostly outside or screens instead of downfield.

Matt Stafford will be facing some frigid temperatures on Sunday, and @TomBrady explains to @colincowherd how he dealt with the cold 🥶 pic.twitter.com/varmwF1iTG — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 15, 2026

The cold weather started for the Bears Nov. 9 against the Giants at home, 32 with 25 wind chill home.

42 with 34 degrees wind chill at Philadelphia

16 with 5 degrees wind chill at Green Bay

𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟐, 𝟐𝟎𝟎𝟖 | 🥶



The Bears beat the Packers on Monday Night Football in the coldest game in Bears history to date.



Bears beat Green Bay 20-17 (OT). pic.twitter.com/lPz5WtMpPo — This Day in Chicago Sports (@ChiSportsDay) December 22, 2019

8 with -2 degrees wind chill home with Cleveland

37 with 32 wind chill home with Green Bay

33 with 29 wind chill home with Detroit

32 with 26 wind chill home with Green Bay

#Bears wanted more so they went to DJ Moore ! What a comeback. Down 21-3, Chicago storms back 31-27. Wow!! pic.twitter.com/ikVcZ0liAZ — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) January 11, 2026

The Rams had a 45-degree game at kickoff with 44-degree windchill in November at Charlotte against the Panthers. Brrrr, 44.

"A lot of it is there's a physical part to dealing with the cold," Brady told Cowherd. "The team that has the advantage is the one that practices in it all the time. And when we were in Foxborough, we practiced outdoors. We had, like, a nice indoor facility. We used to look at it all the time and be like, 'Man why don't we ever go in there?' And Bill (Belichick) would be like, 'We're outside.'

Tom Brady went 61-9 in games with temperatures below 40 degrees during his time with the Patriots.



When asked about the cold Brady said "I'm a (bleeping) machine, man, I'm a (bleeping) machine! C'mon baby pic.twitter.com/SFC9ifyQZZ — TB EGO (@TomBradyEgo) December 23, 2025

"You know? And over time you just learned how to deal with it."

The Bears have had to deal with it every day in practice be

It was Kevin Byard who this week revealed Ben Johnson wouldn't let them have heaters on the practice field.

"One of the greatest football games in history. A battle all the way down to the wire." @TomBrady looks back on his first playoff game in 2001 — the Snow Bowl ❄️🏈 pic.twitter.com/R8Ln4sCLYJ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 8, 2026

Rome Odunze on Thursday described what happened.

"We were like, 'Man, where's the heaters at?,' " he said. "We was complaining to T-Med (equipment manager Tony Medlin) a little bit, like, 'Where's the heaters at at an there was no heaters in sight and there hasn't been any heaters in sight. So there was definitely a little bit of complaining going on at first, a little bit of uncomfortable practices, but I think we embody that."

Rams coach Sean McVay isn't worried about being cold during Sunday's game at Chicago: "That shit doesn’t matter at all." https://t.co/eP8FtjJ9eZ — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 17, 2026

Odunze did say Johnson softens up on game day.

"It's an advantage for us, and so it makes it harder in practice as well kind of so then we have heaters in the game a little bit on the sidelin so it allows us to experience something like that," he added.

If the weather forecast called for 35 to 40 degrees, even around freezing that's one thing. This forecast is looking more like the one for Chiefs and Dolphins in 2024 for the playoffs at -4 with -27 wind chill. The winner? They're still thawing out Mike McDaniel.

This weekend's game for Bears vs. Rams is expected to not only feel under 10 degrees at points, there is expected precipitation.



Dome teams (which The Rams are) are 1-15 in the playoffs in the last decade when playing under 40 degrees.



Bear weather advantage ❄️ pic.twitter.com/SuYGlCFtKr — Just Another Year Chicago: Bears (@JAYChi_Bears) January 12, 2026

