Predicting the Chicago Bears 2026 Schedule: A Week-by-Week Breakdown

It won't be long before we find out the entire Chicago Bears 2026 schedule, complete with dates and times for every contest on Chicago's slate.

The NFL revealed last week that schedules would be released on Thursday, May 14, at 7 p.m. CT. Bears fans can lock into the team's social media pages, like X, for example, to get Chicago's official schedule directly from the source.

Before that goes down on Thursday night, we're taking a look at a totally accurate Bears schedule prediction (just kidding) for the 2026 campaign. These are all guesses for now because no contests from Chicago's schedule have been leaked yet.

Bears 2026 schedule prediction

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Week 1: at Seattle Seahawks

We know the Seattle Seahawks will open the 2026 season at home on Wednesday night, but their opponent has not been determined.

However, their options have dwindled down to just four, and the Bears are one of them. Both ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo believe the Bears will be the team to square off against the reigning Super Bowl champs, so we're anticipating that will be the case.

Facing the defending champs right away puts immediate pressure on Dillon Thieneman’s versatility in the secondary. We’ll see if the rookie can handle Dennis Allen’s complex scheme against a playoff-caliber passing attack led by Sam Darnold.

Week 2: at Minnesota Vikings

The Bears start the season off with two road games, which stinks but at least pushes some of their home games to a bit later in the season. It also helps to have the most ideal NFC North opponent following a tough season-opener in Seattle.

Week 3: vs. New York Jets

The first really soft matchup of the season comes in Week 3 against a New York Jets team that is rebuilding. Getting this matchup in Week 3 means the Bears are almost certainly guaranteed to avoid an 0-3 start. This stretch will be the best early test for how Luther Burden's elite separation metrics impact his production like they did last year, giving Caleb Williams a reliable target against these varied coverages.

Week 4: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Back to a tough matchup, this time against a 2025 playoff team. The Jaguars were also one of the better teams in the NFL on the road last season after sporting a 6-2 mark away from home.

Week 5: at Detroit Lions

Another early-season divisional matchup pits head coach Ben Johnson against his old mates in Detroit. Chicago will be looking for revenge after the Lions swept the season series in 2025.

Week 6: at Buffalo Bills

A matchup against the Buffalo Bills caps off what is a really tough three-game stretch for the Bears. Chicago has won three of its last five versus Buffalo dating back to 2006.

Week 7: BYE

The Bears' bye comes two weeks later than it did last season. This is a good spot for the week off following the Bears playing two road games against good opponents.

Week 8: vs. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints finished with a 6-11 record in 2025, but they should be better in 2026 if quarterback Tyler Shough can take another step forward like he did at the end of last season.

Week 9: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

A rematch of last year's Black Friday game, the Bears finally got over the hump and beat the Philadelphia Eagles in 2025 after surrendering defeat in the previous six matchups.

Week 10: at Carolina Panthers

Yet another 2025 playoff team on Chicago's schedule, the Carolina Panthers are primed to be a tough opponent again this season. The Bears are 9-3 all time against the Panthers in the regular season and have won four straight over the NFC South team.

Week 11: vs. Minnesota Vikings

The Bears wrap up their two-game series with the Vikings in 2026 early, which is fine because Minnesota is the least likely team in the division to be competing for a division crown. Even still, this contest could have major NFC North implications due to the division record tie-breaker.

Week 12: at Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons just missed the playoffs last season and should be competing for a playoff spot once again in 2026. The Falcons and Bears have split their last four dating back to 2017.

Week 13: at Green Bay Packers

The NFL puts one of the oldest rivalries on Thanksgiving, so we'll be enjoying some turkey with this NFC North matchup, the first of two between the Bears and Green Bay Packers down the stretch run of the 2026 campaign.

Week 14: vs. New England Patriots

The defending AFC champions come to town in Week 14. The New England Patriots have owned the Bears for years now, with the Pats winning six of the last seven meetings between these franchises dating back to the early 2000s.

Week 15: vs. Detroit Lions

The second and final showdown between Chicago and Detroit may have significant NFC North implications. Along with Green Bay, the Lions should offer stiff competition for the Bears' hopes of repeating as division champs.

Week 16: at Miami Dolphins

A Week 16 matchup against the Miami Dolphins is great for a few reasons. For starters, the Bears should win this game, but they will also avoid a cold-weather contest late in the season.

Week 17: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Bears aren't in the same division, this matchup could still be huge if both teams are jockeying for wild-card positioning in the NFC.

Week 18: vs. Green Bay Packers

The Bears wrap up their regular season slate against a division rival like they did last season with the Lions. A Bears-Packers game in Week 18 could determine the division or a wild-card position.