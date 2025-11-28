Running backs hog the game balls in Bears' 25-14 statement win over Eagles

Ladies and gentlemen, the 2025 Chicago Bears are officially contenders in the NFL. With all eyes on them during a Black Friday matchup, the Bears introduced themselves as a team that can hang with and defeat anyone in the NFC, including the reigning champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.

There's no more doubt after the Bears humiliated the Eagles in their own stadium. They ran the ball at will, took care of the ball on offense, and took it away on defense. Now at 9-3 and riding a five-game winning streak, the road to the playoffs has opened wide for the snakebitten Chicago Bears.

There'll be plenty to discuss about this game in the coming days, but for now let's hand out some game balls.

1. D'Andre Swift

Early in this game, the Bears' offense rode an explosion of production by D'Andre Swift, and he never let up, finishing with 125 yards and one touchdown on 18 carries. This was arguably his best game of the year in terms of seeing the field well, following his blockers, and breaking a couple of key tackles. Additionally, together with Kyle Monangai, he did something that the Bears have not done since 1985: both running backs gained over 100 yards on the ground in the same game.

1985. That was a pretty significant year for the Chicago Bears, and I think Bears fans should take that as a good omen.

2. Kevin Byard III

The top priority for general manager Ryan Poles in the upcoming offseason must be re-signing safety Kevin Byard III. The 32-year-old is playing some of the best football of his life under defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, as he is now up to a league-leading six interceptions on the season after pulling in this critical takeaway in the third quarter.

3. Kyle Monangai

As aforementioned, both of Chicago's running backs had a dominant game on Friday. Monangai actually overtook Swift by game's end, finishing with 130 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries. The seventh-round rookie is providing a big boost to Ryan Poles' resume as a good drafter. If he can keep finding gems like Monangai in the seventh round, the Bears should be fully loaded with talent for years to come.

