Chicago Bears Get Major 2026 Schedule Break While Lions, Vikings Face Travel Tests

The Chicago Bears may not have received much national attention when the NFL announced its 2026 international slate, but being left off that list may end up being one of the biggest wins of the offseason.

According to travel projections, the Bears are set to travel the third-fewest air miles of any NFL team during the 2026 season. In a league where recovery, routine, and player health can make the difference between winning and losing, that matters far more than many realize.

Meanwhile, two of Chicago’s biggest NFC North rivals won’t have that same luxury.

The Detroit Lions are scheduled to play in Germany, while the Minnesota Vikings will travel to Mexico City, adding major international travel demands to already grueling NFL schedules.

For most teams, those disruptions can be manageable.

For younger teams still building consistency? It can be a much bigger challenge.

Consistency Matters for a Young Bears Team

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (10) leaves the field following a game against the Green Bay Packers in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Ben Johnson’s Bears are still a relatively young football team, especially on offense.

Caleb Williams enters a pivotal third season. Rome Odunze continues his development. Luther Burden and Colston Loveland are entering year two. Chicago also added another wave of young talent through the draft who will be adjusting to the physical grind of a full NFL season for the first time.

That’s where schedule consistency becomes a legitimate competitive advantage.

International travel creates more than just longer flights. It impacts sleep schedules, recovery timelines, weekly preparation, body clocks, and overall routines for the players and coaching staff.

Even with NFL teams becoming better at handling overseas logistics, there’s still a real physical toll.

The Bears avoiding that disruption entirely means fewer variables across a 17-game season.

That stability becomes especially important late in the year.

Avoiding the Rookie Wall Could Matter

Jul 24, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson walks on the field during training camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

One underrated angle here is the impact on first-year players.

The “rookie wall” is a very real challenge in the NFL. College players are adjusting from shorter seasons and significantly different recovery demands to a full professional schedule that becomes increasingly brutal by November and December. Colston Loveland and Luther Burden both touched on the grind of a full NFL season during their rookie seasons.

Extra travel only adds to that wear and tear.

Chicago added much-needed speed and youth to multiple areas of the roster, and preserving player energy/wear and tear, could matter when playoff races tighten.

While division rivals deal with international logistics, altered preparation weeks, and additional recovery demands, the Bears get something every coaching staff values: normalcy.

That may not dominate headlines in May.

But by December?

It could be one of the quiet reasons Chicago has fresher legs than some of the teams chasing them in the NFC.

For a Bears team hoping to take a meaningful step forward in 2026, that’s a massive win.