Chicago Bears Best Available Options at TE Following Cole Kmet's Injury

It sounds like the Chicago Bears will be without one of their locker room leaders and key offensive pieces for the rest of the season.

Tight end Cole Kmet went down with a knee injury in the team's 30-24 win over the New England Patriots on Thursday night, and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said this morning that the outlook for the star TE doesn't look good.

There's no sugarcoating it; Kmet being sidelined for the rest of the season would be a massive blow to Chicago's offense. He's played 62% of the snaps for Chicago's offense thus far. An extended absence could thrust third-round pick Sam Roush (who's seen 22% of the action in 13 personnel)into the lineup more often.

However, with Roush struggling mightily to begin his rookie season, the team could also look to free agency to fill the void. Who would be their best options if they go that route?

Albert Okwuegbunam

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Albert Okwuegbunam Jr. (85) enters the filed before the Houston Texans play the Las Vegas Raiders at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Albert Okwuegbunam was once considered a promising tight end with the Broncos, who selected the field-stretching TE in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The 28-year-old has rare speed for the position, evidenced by a 4.49-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Okwuegbunam has bounced around the Colts and Raiders practice squads over the past two seasons (he also played in one game for Las Vegas last season) and is currently a free agent. He is now five years removed from his best season (330 yards, 2 TDs), but would at least provide some potential juice in the receiving game if they wanted to prioritize that on the open market.

Will Dissly

Oct 12, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Will Dissly (89) runs the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Dissly was once considered a solid starter. His three-year, $24 million deal ranked 15th at the position in 2022. He's never been a threat to beat defenses over the top, but he is a well-rounded player who is equally effective in the receiving game as he is as a run blocker.

To his credit, the 30-year-old is two years removed from his best season as a receiver, as he caught 50 passes for 481 yards with the Chargers in 2024. Los Angeles released him in March, and he's been on the market ever since. While he wouldn't be a flashy addition by any means (he never has been), he'd definitely be their best option to replace what Kmet brought in the blocking department.

Jaheim Bell

Aug 21, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jaheim Bell (82) is tackled by New York Jets cornerback Jordan Clark (33) during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaheim Bell would be the Bears' best option if they wanted to cash in on some untapped potential. The Patriots selected him in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and he's still only 25. Some thought New England landed a potential diamond in the rough, as Bell had one of the better performances among TEs at the NFL Scouting Combine (he ran a 4.61-second 40-yard dash to go along with a 35" vertical and 10'4" broad jump).

Unfortunately, that athleticism hasn't translated to the field, as he has only two catches for 20 yards in his career. Bell has bounced back and forth (two stints each way) between the Eagles and Steelers practice squads over the past two seasons. While he's not a good candidate to replicate what Kmet brings to the running game, he'd at least provide some upside in the receiving game if they can tap into his athleticism.

Jordan Akins

Oct 20, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Justin Rogers (53) and linebacker Germaine Pratt (57) and cornerback DJ Turner II (20) tackle Cleveland Browns tight end Jordan Akins (88) during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Jordan Akins is by far the most accomplished player on this list. While he might not have enjoyed the same level of hype as Dissly did earlier in his career, he's been a solid backup for a long time. The 34-year-old has three seasons with at least 400 receiving yards under his belt. He's also two years removed from a 390-yard campaign with the Browns.

Most recently, Akins spent the 2025 campaign on the Jaguars practice squad. The only downside to Akins would be his age, as he's arguably the most well-rounded candidate on this list. While he's a few tiers below Kmet in every area, he'd be a solid pickup if he were willing to run it back one more time.