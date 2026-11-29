Chicago Bears tight end Sam Roush solved a major tight end problem for the franchise during a 39-35 win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day, though it's not the one most were expecting.

Roush's five catches and 31 yards were secondary to his ability to be an asset in run-blocking. The 2026 third-round draft pick showed traits of being a keeper, which is very necessary for Chicago's cap sheet.

Though Colston Loveland went down with a knee injury and was expected to be out for the year, his latest injury update dictates that he's week-to-week and won't even hit the IR.

The Loveland problem is barely a blip anymore, since his injury is akin to quarterback Caleb Williams's earlier this season; which is to say, it's not the end of the world like it initially looked.

Roush is instead solving the financial logjam at the position this offseason, since Cole Kmet may be a cut candidate after actually having a season-ending injury earlier this year.

Bears Can Save $10 Million on Cole Kmet This Offseason

Sep 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet (85) sits on the field with an apparent injury against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kmet has a $15.4 million cap hit next season, but can be cut and save the Bears $10 million on their cap sheet. You don't want to lose a tight end who has 298 receptions for 3,026 yards and 22 touchdowns in 107 career games, but you also don't want to over-invest in your tight end room.

Loveland isn't a free agent for another three years, but he'll eventually cost even more than Kmet. For his career, which is currently in year two, Loveland has 99 receptions for 1,110 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns.

Having top talent on cheap contracts is the name of the game for any NFL team. Roush doesn't fall into that category yet, but he can soon emerge as one as the team's primary backup. With a 10-day mini-bye week, the team can figure out the extent of what Roush can handle load-wise while also getting extra rest for Loveland.

Loveland being out for an extended period of time would've put more pressure on Roush right away, and probably forced veteran Stephen Carlson into a bigger role come playoff time. Now, Roush can play pressure-free, knowing he's only temporarily the top option in the slot alongside Kalif Raymond.

Ben Johnson has had many injury issues to deal with this season, but he got a few breaks at the tight end position. Sure, Kmet isn't coming back this year, or maybe even next and beyond, but Loveland will be back soon enough and Roush may nullify the Kmet issue altogether.