Chicago Bears’ Improbable Rookie DT Duo May be Key to Fixing Their Dormant Pass Rush

The Chicago Bears moving on from defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. before the season wasn't even a remote possibility (at least since the NFL Draft, since he was also the subject of trade speculation at the NFL Scouting Combine) before last week.

His future beyond the 2026 campaign may have been fully in doubt with him entering the final year of his rookie contract, but he was expected to play a big role for them this season. Nevertheless, they shipped the 24-year-old to Atlanta on Sunday morning, only receiving a fifth-round pick and backup cover man Clark Phillips III in return.

The Bears' defensive tackle position was widely considered their most glaring weakness entering the offseason. Virtually everyone was upset after the only additions there were a few bargain-bin free-agent pickups, a sixth-round selection, and an undrafted rookie. Why did they have enough confidence to trade away a veteran with a respectable 11 sacks over the past two seasons?

They have to be happy with what their veteran free agents have shown this preseason. Kentavius Street, Neville Gallimore, and James Lynch have all shown flashes. However, their excitement level there pales in comparison to how they feel about their two unheralded rookies.

The rookies looked like they belong since training camp began

Aug 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg (96) makes a tackle against Cincinnati Bengals running back Kentrel Bullock (31) during the second quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, it's always difficult to gauge how a preseason performance will translate once the games start to matter. Half the players on the field wind up playing in the United Football League after roster cutdown day, so it's not always bankable when projecting future success.

However, when the preseason tape matches the buzz we've heard from training camp, then you're cooking with gas. Throw in an extremely rare athletic profile (like, near-perfect RAS score, rare), and you really might have something special. That's where the Bears are at with sixth-round selection Jordan van den Berg.

His rare athletic profile was on display in all three of the team's preseason contests. Notably, so was his work ethic. He's been a load for opposing offensive linemen to handle and, despite lining up over the center, has made a few plays from sideline to sideline.

Give me 11 Jordan van den Bergs



Bears rookie DT was everywhere last night. You can't teach this level of effort pic.twitter.com/pGUDljEzJZ — Dave (@davebftv) August 23, 2026

Notably, he's also received a healthy dose of attention on the national stage (which is saying a lot for a sixth-round draft pick). Popular NFL content creator Brett Kollmann praised the rookie after the team's preseason opener against Cleveland.

"Jordan van den Berg doesn't even know what he's doing yet and still had 3 pressures on 15 snaps yesterday," Kollman wrote on X.

The rookie has also caught the eye of NFL analyst Brian Baldinger. He earned not one but TWO "Baldy Breakdowns" (a title that speaks for itself) over the team's three preseason matchups. Truly a miraculous accomplishment.

The Georgia Tech product hasn't been alone, either. Undrafted rookie Jayden Loving (an equally physically gifted monster) has also been making a name for himself this preseason. He's been collapsing pockets against the run and has shown up in the passing game.

The Bears saw enough from the Wake Forest product to not risk losing him to waivers on Sunday. While he might not be in line for a starring role on the defensive line with the depth in front of him, he could develop into a key member of the interior pass-rush rotation once he gets his feet underneath him.

Let’s have a convo about the freak athletic rookie DT that’s had a great camp and pre season.



No not Jordan van den Berg. Jayden Loving. He’s physical quick explosive and shows up against run and pass.



Jayden Loving.



At 310lbs he ran a 4.78 a 7.15 3 cone jumped 35” on the… pic.twitter.com/8o53j0FDFq — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) August 30, 2026

Nobody saw this coming

Oct 25, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg (99) reacts after a tackle against the Syracuse Orange in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Well, nobody outside of Halas Hall, anyway. It seems like head coach Ben Johnson sure believes that he has something special in their defensive tackle rotation. When asked by reporters which position he feels is underrated in league circles, he didn't hold back his praise.

"I think our interior defensive line is better than the outside world gives them credit for," Johnson said. "I know some guys might be rookies, some guys might be free agents that people don't know about as much, but the way they've gone about their business I've been really impressed with."

Likewise, veteran defensive tackle Grady Jarrett also raved about Jayden Loving prior to the team's preseason opener against Cleveland.

"He's been a hard worker from day one,"Jarrett said. "His athletic profile speaks for itself. He's continuing to get better every day, and I don't think it's a surprise to any of us how far he's come or how far he can go, but we're happy to have him. I think he's going to be somebody who's definitely going to surprise a lot of people when these preseason games get going, and he's going to represent for us really well."

With the duo only having a couple hundred preseason snaps under their belt, it's obviously difficult to say whether they can fortify the position. However, there's little doubt that their emergence contributed to the team's decision to move on from Dexter on Sunday.

Degrading general manager Ryan Poles for not prioritizing the defensive line on the weekend of the NFL Draft has become a highly valued yearly tradition. A tale as old as time. What if Poles and Co. backed their way into a solution at a position that's plagued the team since Akiem Hicks jumped ship in 2022, though?