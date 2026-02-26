Chicago Bears Receiving Trade Calls About Gervon Dexter Jr.

According to league chatter circulating at the 2026 NFL combine, multiple teams have called the Chicago Bears about the trade availability of Gervon Dexter Sr. No deal is imminent, but the interest is real.

Dexter took a measurable step forward in 2025. After flashing upside through his first two seasons, he became a more consistent interior presence during Chicago's NFC North-winning season. He ended the year second on the team with six sacks, and at 24 years old, still has upside yet to be unlocked.

Even with Dexter, the Bears struggled against the run last season, allowing five yards per carry. However, Dexter's growth stood out within a unit that lacked consistency.

So, why would the Chicago Bears even entertain trade calls?

Contract timeline is part of the equation. Gervon Dexter is entering the final year of his rookie deal in 2026. General manager Ryan Poles must determine whether Dexter fits into the long-term defensive blueprint or whether his value is better served by a draft pick.

There is never a shortage of need for twitchy interior defenders on a rookie deal, even if it's just one more season. Dexter checks that box.

Remember: Just because the Bears are reportedly listening to offers doesn't mean they're shopping one of their more talented young defenders.

Poles has consistently referenced the "cost of replacement" before making major roster moves. Trading Gervon Dexter would require confidence in either a first- or second-round prospect being able to replace him or a defensive lineman that's already on the roster being able to step up and fill the void.

The Bears' defense remains fluid this offseason. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds was granted permission to seek a trade, and with this Dexter news, it's clear that Chicago will flip every stone to make sure Dennis Allen's unit improves.

Still, the Bears aren't in a rebuild. They don't have to tear down the defense. Sure, there will be turnover and change, but I'd be surprised if Dexter is part of that.

The Chicago Bears don't need to trade him. But they're evaluating every scenario that could strengthen the roster in 2026 and beyond.