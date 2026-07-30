Chicago Bears Injury Tracker: Every Injury Update From Training Camp

Chicago Bears training camp has begun and there was less than ideal news on the injury front when the team arrived at Halas Hall.

The Bears announced that a total of six players were placed on injury lists, including the physically unable to perform list (PUP) and the non-football injury (NFI) list.

Linebacker T.J. Edwards landed on the NFI list, and linebacker Keyshaun Elliott, defensive back Kyler Gordon, linebacker Noah Sewell, offensive lineman Ozzy Trapilo and defensive lineman Shemar Turner were placed on the PUP list.

A few days later, the Bears also placed edge rusher Montez Sweat on the non-football illness (NFI) list and defensive back Elijah Hicks on the physically unable to perform list.

We'll be tracking updates on those players, as well as any other players who are injured over the course of training camp, in our injury tracker below.

July 29

Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Activated off NFI list: EDGE Montez Sweat

Sweat's stint on the NFI list didn't last long, as the Bears activated him following the first practice of training camp on Wednesday. As a result, Sweat should make his training camp debut on Thursday.

July 28

Chicago Bears safety Elijah Hicks. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Placed on NFI list: EDGE Montez Sweat (illness)

Placed on PUP list: DB Elijah Hicks (shin)

Sweat and Hicks were both surprise placements on injury lists. Sweat landed on the NFI list because of an illness and Hicks was placed on the PUP list because of a shin issue. Neither player's issue is of much concern, though.

July 25

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Placed on PUP list: LB Keyshaun Elliott (back), DB Kyler Gordon (calf), LB Noah Sewell (Achilles), OL Ozzy Trapilo (patellar), DL Shemar Turner (knee)

Placed on NFI list: LB T.J. Edwards (calf)

Bears general manager Ryan Poles said that Edwards suffered a calf injury while training but it's "nothing major" and Edwards shouldn't be out for long.

The update on Gordon wasn't as positive. The Bears aren't sure when the veteran defensive back will return from his injury. What is clear is that the Bears are frustrated over his injury issue, which also kept him out of spring practices.

"All hands on deck to get him back," Poles said. "Coach alluded to it before in terms of his availability or the lack there of. Obviously, he's frustrated. We're frustrated."

We know Trapilo is working his way back from a ruptured patellar tendon suffered in last year's playoffs. He will likely make it back later in the year, if he's able to make it back at all.

Sewell is likely in the same boat as he works his way back from a torn Achilles, and Turner is still working his way back from a torn ACL. Elliott is dealing with back pain and his return timeline remains unknown.