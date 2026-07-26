Kyler Gordon Heads Up Bears List of Sidelined Players to Start Camp

It comes as no surprise for the Bears but definitely disappointment.



As rookies and quarterbacks reported for training camp Saturday, the team put slot cornerback Kyler Gordon on the active/physically unable to perform list.



Gordon had not practiced in June's minicamp because of a soft tissue injury after a season when he had groin injury problems severe enough that he missed 14 of their 19 games, including the postseason.



Four other injuries left over from last year caused the Bears to announce players will be sidelined to start training camp.



Linebacker T.J. Edwards is starting out on the non-football injury list. He had a fractured fibula against Green Bay in the playoffs but was able to practice during the offseason. As a result, he is expected to return quickly to practice.



Linebacker Noah Sewell, left tackle Ozzy Trapilo and defensive end/tackle Shemar Turner all will start out on the same list as Gordon and won't be practicing. Sewell had an Achilles tear, Trapilo a patellar tendon injury and Turner a torn ACL. None of them were able to practice this offseason and their return any time soon seems unlikely.



Also starting out on active/physically unable to perform is rookie fifth-round linebacker Keyshaun Elliott. Elliott suffered a quad injury during offseason work.

What Gordon's injury means

The result of Gordon's injury is the Bears will be using either Cam Lewis, rookie Malik Muhammad, or Josh Blackwell with the first-team slot cornerback group. During the offseason work Blackwell or Muhammad too those snaps, or the Bears lined up in a three-safety look that defensive coordinator Dennis Allen likes to use, and had both Dillon Thieneman and Elijah Hicks on the field at the same time with safety Coby Bryant. When they were in that "heavy" nickel package, they had Tyrique Stevenson and Jaylon Johnson at cornerback.



This will be Kyler Gordon’s last season in Chicago..



Fully expect the Bears to attack CB next offseason — Senator Clay Davis Jr (@romello_jordan) July 25, 2026

Gordon's loss is huge as he made an immediate impact when he returned in the postseason. The Bears were 4-1 in games when Gordon played last season, including the 31-27 playoff win over the Packers when he had two pass breakups and three tackles. The only loss was the the Rams and Gordon had a sack and seven tackles in that game. When they didn't have Gordon available last year, they used C.J. Gardner-Johnson in the slot, but he was allowed to leave in free agency and is in Buffalo.



Lewis is a seven-year veteran who has played slot, outside cornerback and safety and was acquired in free agency from Buffalo. He out of minicamp due to injury but is not on the injury list and would be the likely top player as Gordon's replacement.



The severity of the injuries to all of them will be updated at Tuesday's press conference with Ben Johnson and GM Ryan Poles.

I want him gone bro. Like this has to stop. — Bryce (@BPOTTER95) July 25, 2026