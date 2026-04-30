Chicago Bears Key Offseason Dates to Remember: Rookie Minicamp, OTAs and Training Camp

The NFL Draft is over and with that the Bears offseason schedule is starting to take shape

The NFL has officially announced workout dates for all 32 teams, giving a timeline of when Chicago will begin its next phase of preparation heading into the 2026 season.

Here’s what the Bears’ spring schedule looks like:

May 8-9: Rookie minicamp

May 27-29: OTAs

June 2-4: OTAs

June 9-11: Mandatory minicamp

Each phase plays a key role in shaping how the roster comes together before training camp. Especially within the Bears rookie class.

Rookie Minicamp Sets the Foundation

Jul 24, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Tyler Scott (10) passes the ball during training camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Everything begins with rookie minicamp. Not too long ago both Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze headlined the Bears rookie minicamp. Now they are considered veterans.

However, this is the first opportunity for the Bears 2026 draft class and undrafted free agents to get on the field and start learning the system. It’s less about competition early on and more about evaluation, installation, and setting expectations.

For a team that leaned heavily into athleticism during the draft, this will be the first real look at how those players translate to the next level.

OTAs Begin the Real Work

Aug 15, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson addresses the media at Halas Hall before joint training camp practice with the Buffalo Bills ahead of Sunday's preseason game. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

OTAs are where things start to take a step up as far as intensity.

This is when veterans return, and the focus shifts toward building chemistry, especially on both sides of the ball. For a team led by Ben Johnson and quarterback Caleb Williams, this stretch will be critical in continuing to build timing and rhythm within the offense. Dennis Allen will have new faces to lead as well.

It’s also an important period for players competing for roster spots or expanded roles heading into the season.

Mandatory Minicamp Brings Full Attendance

Aug 15, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up with teammates during joint training camp practice with the Buffalo Bills ahead of Sunday's preseason game. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

This is where the fun begins. Mandatory minicamp is where the full roster is expected to be present.

This is typically the final checkpoint before training camp, giving coaches one last extended look at the team before things ramp up in late July.

For Chicago, it’s a chance to evaluate where the roster stands and identify any remaining needs before the season gets closer.

This stretch of the offseason is where real momentum starts to build.

The expectations around the Bears are different now. This is no longer a team developing quietly, they’re a team expected to take a step forward. These next few months will play a big role in determining whether they’re ready to meet that moment.

Because by the time training camp arrives, the foundation for the 2026 season will already be in place.