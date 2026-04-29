Why the Chicago Bears Didn’t Address Edge Rusher This Offseason

The Chicago Bears' decision to go through both free agency and the NFL Draft without adding an edge rusher continues to stand out as one of the more surprising developments of the offseason.

In a recent Chicago Tribune mailbag, Brad Biggs provided insight into how things unfolded and why Chicago ultimately stayed put.

According to Biggs, the free-agent market never truly presented a realistic opportunity. The few players capable of making a real impact were priced at a level the Bears weren’t willing to reach, especially with an emphasis on maintaining long-term cap flexibility.

That left the draft as the most logical path to address the position.

But even there, the Bears passed.

Why Bears stayed patient at EDGE

Chicago Bears defensive end Austin Booker. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While this year’s draft class offered depth, it lacked elite, can’t-miss pass rushers. Biggs noted the variety available, but Chicago ultimately chose not to force the issue early.

Instead, the Bears leaned into a different approach.

Rather than reaching for need, they focused on building out other areas of the roster while trusting what they already have in place defensively.

That decision becomes more telling when looking at the current depth chart.

Montez Sweat remains the clear leader of the group, but behind him, the spotlight now shifts to Austin Booker.

Austin Booker is the key

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love and Chicago Bears defensive end Austin Booker. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If there’s one player at the center of this entire situation, it’s Booker.

Since entering the league in 2024, he has shown flashes, but the full production hasn’t come together over a complete season just yet. As a rookie, Booker played in all 17 games, primarily in a rotational role, finishing with 1.5 sacks and 21 total tackles.

That role expanded in 2025, and so did the impact.

In 10 games, Booker recorded 4.5 sacks, 35 total tackles, and a forced fumble, while also generating pressure on opposing quarterbacks. His numbers backed that up as well, with nearly 30 total pressures, showing he was affecting plays even when he wasn’t finishing with sacks.

That’s where the optimism comes from.

The Injury That Slowed His Momentum

Chicago Bears defensive end Austin Booker. | David Banks-Imagn Images

What makes Booker’s development even more important is how quickly he was trending upward before injuries got in the way.

He entered last season with momentum after another strong preseason, but a knee injury early in the year slowed that progress and cost him reps.

Even after returning, the flashes were still there but the consistency never fully had time to develop over a full season.

That context matters when looking at why the Bears are comfortable moving forward without adding outside help.

From their perspective, this isn’t just about what Booker has done, it’s about what he was becoming and what they hope he becomes.

Why this is still a risk

Chicago Bears defensive end Austin Booker. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

At the same time, there’s no getting around the reality of the situation: this is a gamble.

If Booker doesn’t take that next step, there’s a real chance the Bears pass rush looks very similar to last season, with flashes of pressure but not enough consistent disruption off the edge, especially on key downs.

That’s where the rest of the defensive line becomes critical.

Chicago is clearly banking on improvement from the interior, especially with new additions and a fully healthy Grady Jarrett. If that group can consistently push the pocket, it naturally creates more one-on-one opportunities for edge rushers like Montez Sweat and Booker.

And that’s the path to this working.

From my perspective, this decision ultimately comes down to how the Bears view Booker.

If he takes the step they believe he can, the decision to pass on adding an edge rusher will make a lot more sense. But if that leap doesn’t happen, this could quickly become one of the biggest question marks on the roster.

There’s still time for Chicago to make a move, whether through free agency or a trade. But as things stand today, all signs point to the Bears trusting their current group, the coaching staff, and betting on Booker to deliver.