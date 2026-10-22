Chicago Bears vs. New England Patriots Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out For Week 7

The Chicago Bears and New England Patriots have released their lists of inactives ahead of the Week 7 game on Thursday night.

The Bears' inactives list is headlined by Kyle Monangai and T.J. Edwards, both of whom were ruled out on Wednesday.

Monangai has now missed three games in a row while Edwards is up to two games missed in a row. Monangai is still recovering from turf toe and a thumb injury and Edwards has a hamstring issue.

Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, who entered Thursday listed with the questionable tag, is going to play.

For the Patriots, there was concern about Christian Gonzalez ahead of kickoff, as he was downgraded to questionable because of an illness. However, he is active and will play.

Now, a look at the inactives for both teams.

Bears and Patriots inactives

Chicago Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards (53) walks on the field during training camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bears inactives: QB Case Keenum, RB Kyle Monangai, LB Jack Sanborn, OL Jordan McFadden, DB Nick McCloud, DL Jayden Loving, LB T.J. Edwards

Patriots inactives: CB Carlton Davis, CB Karon Prunty, CB Channing Canada, C Ben Brown, DT Joshua Farmer, QB Behren Morton

Edwards was spotted doing some work on the field before kickoff, which is a good sign that he might be able to make it back for the next game in Week 8 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Monangai remains uncertain for Week 8, but there's reason to think he might be back then after the Bears didn't place him on injured reserve, which means they don't expect him to miss four games. Of course, Monangai is now up to three games missed.

The Bears will deploy Roschon Johnson in Monangai's stead again and he'll serve as the RB2 behind D'Andre Swift.

Johnson had a rough go of it in his first game in place of Monangai in Week 5, but he played much better in Week 6 with 13 carries for 51 yards and one touchdown and two catches for 34 yards.

However, Johnson also had a fourth-quarter fumble that nearly allowed the Atlanta Falcons to tie the game. He was lucky the Bears' defense made a stop on the next drive.

Johnson better not lose the football again or he could find himself on the bench. Behind Swift and Johnson is Zavier Scott, who is serving as the RB3 once again this week.

At linebacker, the Bears will deploy D'Marco Jackson in Edwards' spot, and Noah Sewell will get the run behind Edwards and Devin Bush. We may also see the first defensive snaps for rookie Keyshaun Elliott.