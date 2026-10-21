Kyle Monangai, Jonah Jackson & More Bears Injury Updates From Final Week 7 Practice Report

The Chicago Bears have put out their final injury report ahead of the Week 7 game against the New England Patriots and it had both good and bad news for key players.

The three key players we've had our eyes on this week are Kyle Monangai, Jonah Jackson and T.J. Edwards, all of whom are dealing with injuries and were uncertain to play.

Well, the final injury report provided a positive update on one of those players, but negative updates on two of the others.

Here's everything we know from the final injury report of the week before the Bears take on the Patriots on Thursday night.

Bears' final Week 7 injury report

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Monangai is indeed going to sit out another game, and Edwards like will as well with his doubtful tag. Meanwhile, there's a surprise, as Jackson is off the injury report and good to go for Thursday.

That's surprising because a report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Monday said Jackson's status was in doubt due to a hip flexor.

On top of that, we figured Jackson was a long shot given the fact that the Bears are operating on a short week.

Well, we're happy to say we were wrong.

Along with Edwards and Monangai, Jack Sanborn has been ruled out. That will open the door for more snaps for D'Marco Jackson and Noah Sewell, and we might see Keyshaun Elliott get the first defensive snaps of his career.

When will Kyle Monangai be back?

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We have our sights set on a Week 8 return for Monangai, and for good reason.

Johnson has said on more than one occasions that Monangai will not be placed on injured reserve, which signals the Bears don't expect him to miss more than three games.

With his absence for Week 7 on Thursday night now set in stone, Monangai will have missed three contests.

Adding to the optimism for next week, the Bears rusher is going to have 10 more days to get right thanks to the mini bye between now and Week 8, when the Bears will meet the Super Bowl champions, the Seattle Seahawks.

How Bears will replace Kyle Monangai

Chicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson (23) runs with the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears have had a clear approach to replacing Monangai the last two weeks and we would expect that to continue this week.

That approach has featured Roschon Johnson taking the snaps behind D'Andre Swift, and Zavier Scott being called up from the practice squad to serve as the RB3.

Johnson struggled mightily in Week 5, but, his fourth-quarter fumble notwithstanding, he played far better in Week 6.

He better hold on to the football this week, though, or else he'll find himself in the dog house like Swift was in a few weeks back.

Despite not having Monangai, the Bears haven't leaned more on Swift like we expected. He saw just one second-half carry in the loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 5 and then only four in Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Offensive coordinator Press Taylor said the goal there is to try and keep Swift fresh for the long haul of the season, so don't expect to see much of an uptick in his work, barring Johnson landing in the aforementioned dog house with another fumble.