Chicago Bears Get 3 Positive Injury Updates Ahead of Preseason Opener vs. Browns

The Chicago Bears have had a rough training camp when it comes to injuries, but there was some good news to report during the team's final practice before the preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday.

After practice on Thursday, CHGO Bears' Adam Jahns reported that left tackle Braxton Jones, linebacker D'Marco Jackson and safety Cam Lewis all returned to practice after missing multiple sessions with injuries.

"Left tackle Braxton Jones, safety/nickel back Cam Lewis and linebacker D'Marco Jackson all returned to practice, too," he reported.

Josh Buckhalter of Clocker Sports reports that Jones, who left practice with an injury last week, took part on a limited basis, which amounts to his first practice activity since the injury.

Braxton Jones going through drills in today's #Bears training camp practice. Was limited, but a significant development nonetheless. #DaBears pic.twitter.com/GJWx03H0xM — Josh Buckhalter (@JoshGBuck) August 13, 2026

Jackson's activity in practice included team drills, according to Michael Dwojak of Bears Insider. It isn't clear how much Lewis did, but he did take part in the team's walk-through on Monday and was present for stretching and individual work the following practice, so he likely at least did a bit more on Thursday.

Jedrick Wills and Kiran Amegadjie saw increased first-team reps with Jones sidelined, but the former fifth-round pick remains the clear favorite to win the starting job out of training camp after seeing the vast majority of reps with the ones during the offseason.

Lewis was initially competing for the slot cornerback job with Kyler Gordon sidelined with his injury, but the Bears moved him to full-time safety in the wake of the injury to Coby Bryant, which we know will sideline him for most of the season, at least.

Chicago's slot cornerback spot remains a question mark. Gordon is still on the PUP list and there hasn't been an update on him. To make matters worse, Jaylon Jones, who was also competing for the job, remains sidelined with an undisclosed injury.

Malik Muhammad has seen the vast majority of first-team reps in the slot since Jones went down and the rookie appears to be the next man up, but we now have to watch the CB2 spot because of Tyrique Stevenson's recent injury.