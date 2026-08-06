Braxton Jones Injury Update After Bears Practice is Promising News for Chicago

UPDATE: After this article was published, the Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs reported that Jones is believed to have "dodged a significant injury and will be fine."

Original Text

The Chicago Bears appear to have an injury concern with left tackle Braxton Jones at training camp.

According to ESPN's Courtney Cronin, Jones suffered an unspecified injury during a one-on-one rep at practice.

After trying to get back on the field, Jones came off for a second time and looked visibly frustrated before leaving the practice field with a trainer for good.

The early good news is Jones was able to walk off under his own power.

"During 1 on 1s, Braxton Jones looked like he got hurt on his second rep vs. Austin Booker. He has a visible look of pain on his face and like he was fighting back tears. He went back in for one rep and then went into the building with trainer Andre Tucker," Cronin reported.

"Braxton Jones exited practice with the trainer. Walking on his own. He was visibly upset before he left. Tossed his helmet and punched a pad off to the side. Dan Roushar went over and said something to him," the Chicago Tribune's Sean Hammond said.

Kiran Amegadjie replaced Jones at left tackle

Bears offensive lineman Kiran Amegadjie (72) during Chicago Bears rookie minicamp in 2024. David Banks-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Upon exiting practice, the Bears deployed 2024 third-round pick Kiran Amegadjie at left tackle with the ones, according to Adam Jahns of CHGO Bears.

While the exact injury and severity remain unknown, this is of course a situation that bears close monitoring, as Jones was Chicago's clear favorite to win the left tackle job.

While Amegadjie and Jedrick Wills have gotten some first-team reps during training camp, Jones has gotten the vast majority, including in each of the last four practies. Jones was also the Bears' primary left tackle during the spring.

Before practice, head coach Ben Johnson said he hoped to have clarity on who the left tackle would be by next week. If Jones is hurt for an extended period of time, that would certainly complicate things.