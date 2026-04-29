Chicago Bears Season Opener May Have Leaked and It’s the Perfect Test

The Bears could be opening the 2026 season on the road against the Seattle Seahawks, playing on a Wednesday night, according to Michael Wilbon on ESPN Get Up.

“They could be a better team and still not win 11 games,” Wilbon said. “That’s very possible given the schedule, which I believe starts in Seattle on a Wednesday night.”

While nothing is official yet, it’s the first real indication of how Chicago’s season could begin.

According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, the full NFL schedule is expected to be released sometime during the week of May 11. Until then, this remains speculation but it’s a matchup that would make a lot of sense and would an exciting way to kick of the season.

A Matchup That Almost Happened

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks on against the Los Angeles Rams during overtime of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

What makes this potential opener even more interesting is how close these two teams were to meeting last post season.

If the Bears had taken care of business against the Rams in the playoffs, a matchup with Seattle was on the table. That game never happened but now, it looks like Chicago may finally get that opportunity.

The Pros of Facing Seattle in Week 1

Feb 11, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) interacts with fans during the Super Bowl LX World Champions parade in downtown Seattle. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

From Chicago’s perspective, there are real benefits to catching the Seahawks early.

Facing the reigning Super Bowl champions in Week 1 is probably the most ideal timing. You’re talking about banner night, emotions running high, and a team that may not be fully in rhythm yet.

That “Super Bowl hangover” is real, and if there’s ever a time to catch a team like Seattle slightly off balance, it’s right out of the gate.

It’s also the perfect measuring stick.

If the Bears are serious about taking the next step, there’s no better way to prove it than going on the road and taking on the best team in the league.

The Challenge That Comes With It

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson looks on during warmups before an NFC Divisional Round game against the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

At the same time, this would be a tough opener.

It’s the Seahawks.

They’re bringing back key pieces from a championship roster, and they’ll be playing at home in one of the toughest environments in the NFL.

Seattle has long been known for its home-field advantage, and opening the season there only adds to the difficulty.

There’s also a small revenge angle here.

The Bears signed former Seahawks safety Coby Bryant in free agency, which would give Chicago a familiar face on the other side. Not the biggest storyline but one that adds a little extra intrigue to this potential matchup. The same could be said (jokingly ) for former Bears WR Velus Jones Jr.

For a Bears team that’s still proving itself, this is about as big of a test as you can ask for.

But this is exactly the kind of test Chicago should want.

The Bears are no longer the team sneaking up on opponents. They’re the team others are circling on their calendar. Bears aren't in the hunt, they are the hunted. That’s a different kind of pressure but it’s also a sign of progress.

Ben Johnson and this staff should have this team ready, focused, and motivated heading into the season. And with Caleb Williams leading the way, this is an opportunity to set the tone early.

If this matchup becomes official, don’t be surprised if Chicago comes out aggressive, looking to make a statement.

Because if you’re trying to prove you belong, there’s no better way to do it than going on the road and punching the defending champs and starting the season 1-0.