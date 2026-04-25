Caleb Williams Gets 4.28 Speed WR as Bears Draft Burner Zavion Thomas at No. 69

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles just brought an early Christmas to his head coach and quarterback during the 2026 NFL draft. First, he added center Logan Jones in the second round, then he bolstered their '13' packages with dominant blocking tight end Sam Roush. Now, the Bears selected LSU receiver Zavion Thomas with the No. 89 pick, an absolute speed demon who ran a 4.28-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

Ryan Poles is tripling down on his offense

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Bears fans are currently wringing their hands over the lack of defensive additions so far in the NFL draft, especially along the defensive line, but there's no doubt that Ryan Poles is adding some major heat to the offense. Thomas didn't exactly light up the stat sheet in college, but his raw athleticism and blistering speed are off the charts. He also brings versatility to the table as a return specialist, having returned two kickoffs and one punt for touchdowns at LSU.

The fit in Chicago's offense is clear with this pick. Thomas is the deep threat for quarterback Caleb Williams, who showcased massive improvement in his downfield accuracy in 2025. It's also a vote of confidence in head coach Ben Johnson, trusting him to scheme up some touches for his newest speedster. He could also be a game-changer in special teams, flipping fields and putting the offense in better positions to score.

As for the fans expressing their indignation at the lack of defensive investments so far, don't forget that Ryan Poles recently doubled down on his draft strategy of selecting the best player available regardless of position. If the Bears selected Thomas at No. 89, it's because they see him as the best player remaining to be drafted. Most importantly, it was revealed earlier this week that Ben Johnson has the final say on drafting offensive players, which means this pick doesn't happen without Johnson's approval.

The Bottom Line

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I understand Bears' fans concerns about this pick, but they must continue to trust in Ben Johnson. If the Bears added a speedy threat like Zavion Thomas in Round 3, then Johnson must have a clear plan for the young receiver, and that should excite the fanbase. Caleb Williams has never had a receiving option like Thomas, and that could take Williams to the next level in his career development.