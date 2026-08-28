The Bears Won't Get an Illinois Stadium Until One Obstacle Is Removed

Just when there seemed some hope a Bears stadium might get revived for Illinois through the efforts of commissioner Rodger Goodell, the great nixer of an Illinois stadium came forth.

Forget about that last-ditch effort by Illinois to take advantage of the Bears' willingness to allow more time before putting shovels in the ground in Hammond. Goodell isn't the type to issue threats, anyway. He merely converses and according to reports has talked to Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Someone with real power has spoken instead. Of course, it was Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson.

Talking to reporters, Johnson continues to gear up for his big attempt to stay in office by refusing to let the Bears go to Arlington Heights.

“The best idea for the people of Chicago is for the Bears to remain in Chicago,” Johnson told reporters this week. “No one has produced a plan except for me. Everything else is just speculation.”

The NFL is a business and they know Hammond isn’t it and guess what? The stadium nightmare the Bears have created has been put on hold with NO timetable .We’re years away from anything . @NFL https://t.co/ECbl6hwHPf — Mike North (@North2North) August 28, 2026

A stadium idea is not a real plan

Johnson's iast idea was a domed stadium south of Soldier Field, to go with improved public transit so that the traffic glut which occurs every game will end. The problem is it's all an idea, not an actual thought-out plan with realistic detail for funding and dates of completions. That situation also doesn't generate the revenue for the Bears that they want.

However, as long as Johnson is still pushing the idea the Bears would be better off in his city, there will be no Arlington Heights stadium regardless of Goodell's invervention.

The Bears need support from Chicago legislators in Springfield to get the stadium bill that would provide tax certainty and infrastructure for the new facility and surrounding commercial area. They will never get an adequate amount of this as long as Johnson is trying to fight their departure from the city. All of the Chicago Democrats will continue their support for Johnson and his idea of keeping the Bears in Chicago.

The latest on Da Bears' stadium: Commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed he's had conversations with Illinois lawmakers and that the team is still "looking at" Arlington Heights despite Kevin Warren saying earlier this month that Indiana's their "sole focus."https://t.co/oChTND3sNI — Brenden Moore (@brendenmoore13) August 27, 2026

If Pritzker actually weighed in with authority it could happen but apparently he's a political lightweight compared to Johnson. While Pritzker just sits and goes with the wishy-washy approach, taking the political flow, Johnson may not get things done but he does prevent things from getting done.

Celebration day in Chicago would be ...

Johnson is up for re-election in 2027 and hasn't said he's running. However, he's been running around Chicago defending his record. Someone who isn't seeking office again would hardly be expected to be out touting his, ahem, record, the way he has been doing.

The best thing that could ever happen for the Bears, let alone the city, would be for Johnson to lose in his re-election bid.

Illinois is still in the running for a new Chicago Bears stadium along with Indiana. That’s what NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters and he also said “there’s no specific timetable from my standpoint.” Will it be Arlington Heights or Hammond? pic.twitter.com/DJA77H3MwS — Patrick Fazio (@PatrickFazio) August 28, 2026

Maybe then the Bears might get support from new Mayor Alexi Giannoulias. The Democrats are already fitting the secretary of state for the mayor's office.

It's the earliest the Bears could get proper support for their stadium bill. Are they willing to wait this long?

Despite having all of the plans for a Hammond stadium ready to go, they haven't dug. It's because they really want to be in Arlington Heights. If they've waited this long, what's another 15 months or so?

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker confirms meeting with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in the latest chapter of the Bears stadium saga.https://t.co/3vAcIpEyDd pic.twitter.com/LSir53VCxX — Bleacher Nation Bears (@BN_Bears) August 28, 2026