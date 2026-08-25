Chicago Bears Unveil New Nike 'Rivalries' Uniform For 2026 NFL Season

The Chicago Bears have unveiled their new Nike "Rivalries" uniform, which the team will wear during the 2026 season.

The Bears dropped the reveal on Tuesday morning in a minute-long video on social media. The new threads harken back to the old school, all the way down to the striped socks.

Chicago's uniform features a navy jersey with orange numbers that sport a white outline, and the helmet is orange, also. Below that, the Bears have orange pants and navy socks with orange stripes.

We absolutely love the jerseys, from top to bottom.

Monsters never die. They are reborn. pic.twitter.com/E7D2oGqi8t — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 25, 2026

In honor of the unveiling of the "Rivalries" uniform, the Bears also switched up their logo to the one the franchise sported from the 40s until 1961. The only difference is "Chicago" being on the football in the logo.

Here's a look at quarterback Caleb Williams, tight end Cole Kmet, linebacker T.J. Edwards and running back D'Andre Swift donning their new uniforms.

"Designed to honor iconic elements from multiple eras, the Bears' Rivalries uniform blends tradition and innovation through thoughtful details, historic references and a bold new presentation," the Bears wrote of the new uniforms.

When will the Bears wear their "Rivalries" uniforms?

According to Zack Pearson of Bear Report, Chicago's new uniform will be in its rotation for three seasons and the expectation is that the team will wear it at least three times in that span.

"The Bears new "rivalry" uniforms will be in the team's uniform lineup for three years, in addition to existing alternate uniforms," Pearson wrote. "The 2025 teams will wear them for one game in the 2026 season. So expect these to be worn at least three times over the next few years."

We have to say, these uniforms are an absolute 10 out of 10. The overall design just nails it and there is never an issue with going back to the old school and honoring Bears history.

As far as this season goes, the Bears will wear the new threads during their Christmas Day home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 16.

The Packers will also be donning their "Rivalries" uniform this year, but will do so in Week 5 versus Chicago.

"Rivalries" uniforms were brought into the NFL in 2025 in both the AFC North and NFC West. The aim is to "help grow the sport and expand it for the next generation," the director of NFL apparel product design at Nike, Ryan Airhart, said last year.