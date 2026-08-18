Projecting Chicago Bears' Week 1 Starters After First Preseason Game

With the Chicago Bears' first preseason game in the books, it's time to take a look at an updated starting lineup projection for Chicago.

While the Bears didn't play any of their starters on offense, they did deploy some ones on defense, although we're not sure that was enough to move the needle much in terms of our starting projections.

With that said, here's how we view things on both sides of the ball for the Bears ahead of their second preseason game on Saturday.

Offense

Chicago Bears offensive lineman Jaren Kump (L) and Garrett Bradbury (R) train during Chicago Bears Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB: Caleb Williams

RB: D'Andre Swift

WR: Rome Odunze, Luther Burden, Kalif Raymond

TE: Colston Loveland, Cole Kmet

LT: Ozzy Trapilo or Braxton Jones

LG: Joe Thuney

C: Garrett Bradbury

RG: Jonah Jackson

RT: Darnell Wright

We have more than 11 starters listed to account for the Bears using two tight-end sets. Kmet is the clear TE2 over Sam Roush while Raymond serves as the third wideout in three-receiver sets.

There has been zero indication that Logan Jones is even close to beating out Bradbury, so the veteran gets the nod here.

The only question mark on offense comes at left tackle, where Trapilo was activated off the PUP list but isn't guaranteed to be ready for Week 1. If he is ready, Trapilo will get the nod. If not, Jones will be the starter.

Defense

Chicago Bears linebacker Devin Bush (12) reacts against the Cleveland Browns during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DL: Montez Sweat, Grady Jarrett, Gervon Dexter, Dayo Odeyingbo

LB: T.J. Edwards, Devin Bush

CB: Jaylon Johnson, Tyrique Stevenson, Kyler Gordon (slot)

S: Dillon Thieneman, Cam Lewis

Unlike the offense, there is not a lot settled on the defensive side of the ball.

We start at edge rusher, where Austin Booker could easily end up being the starter over Odeyingbo, who had a rough go of it in his first preseason game on Saturday. It was also Odeyingbo's first action since his torn Achilles, so better days could be ahead.

Linebacker is probably the most settled position, but we would not be at all shocked to see D'Marco Jackson work his way into more snaps this season. He was outstanding in preseason Week 1.

We still have Gordon as the starter in the slot, but we still have no clue when he's going to be back from injury. Jaylon Jones is likely the next man up, but he's hurt, also. Malik Muhammad has been getting first-team reps with both injured, so he appears to be Chicago's third option right now.

With Coby Bryant out for a long time, Lewis is now slated to start after he has been the clear replacement since Bryant's injury. We could see Elijah Hicks working himself into the mix whenever he gets back from injury, but he has a lot of ground to make up.

When it comes to the CB2 job, there hasn't been any indication Stevenson is in any danger of not being the starter. The expected competition between Stevenson and Muhammad hasn't really materialized, as Muhammad has worked a ton in the slot.