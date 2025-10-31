Tyrique Stevenson's good health is music to Ben Johnson's ears
Bears coach Ben Johnson not only sees something different with Tyrique Stevenson after missing last week's game with a shoulder injury, he hears it.
“I would say the first thing I notice, not just about Tyrique but about the whole secondary, is they're a little bit louder right now," Johnson said. "Between (Jaquan) Brisker and C.J. (Gardner-Johnson) and Tyrique out there all at the same time, I hear them. “
The chirping is priceless. It means confidence and communication.
"He looks good,” Johnson said of Stevenson. “He looks like his normal self. Excited to see that group compete here this weekend."
Stevenson was removed Friday from the injury report after consecutive full practices.
It occurs just in time because the Bears need the cornerback help going against possibly the league's best receiver duo of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in Cincinnati.
Wide receiver Luther Burden (concussion), defensive end Dominique Robinson (ankle), running back D'Andre Swift (groin) and running back Roschon Johnson (back) are out for the game. Linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga remains on injured reserve this week so far and is questionable to be activated.
Tight end Cole Kmet (back) also has been removed from the injury report and will play. DJ Moore (hip), Rome Odunze (heel) and Olamide Zaccheaus (knee) all had full practices and will play after being taken off the injury report.
The player regarded last year with disdain for the Hail Mary play, is now graded sixth in the NFL among cornerbacks by Pro Football Focus.
That is largely due to his physical style, as he is No. 1 among cornerbacks against the run. He is 27th against the pass, which is still an enormous upgrade over his first two years. Last year he finished 83rd against the pass and 86th overall. He was 85th in 2023 against the pass and 82nd overall.
According to Stathead/Pro Football Reference, his passer rating against when targeted is 67.2 and he has allowed one TD. In his first two seasons, Stevenson allowed 13 TD passes. He has allowed only 41.7% completions (10 of 24) after giving up 60.3% and 56.5% his first two seasons.
This improvement couldn't have come at a better time for the Bears because Jaylon Johnson has barely been on the field this season due to a groin injury and surgery. Slot cornerback Kyler Gordon has been out most of the year, as well.
Losing Swift for the game is a huge blow, particularly because Roschon Johnson is also out. It leaves Kyle Monangai making his first start, backed by Travis Homer and likely Brittain Brown from the practice squad.
