The Chicago Bears have an injury concern with veteran safety Coby Bryant after he exited the first padded practice of training camp early on Monday.

According to CHGO Bears, Bryant had to be carted off the field after suffering an apparent left knee injury.

"Coby Bryant has left practice on a cart after landing awkwardly. Was grabbing his left knee/leg," CHGO Bears reported.

According to CHGO Bears' Adam Hoge, the injury occurred when he was going up against tight end Cole Kmet during a one-on-one drill. What's worse is that Bryant "was clearly emotional" while he made his way onto the cart, although Hoge adds that Bryant got onto the cart under his own power.

"Not good. Coby Bryant just went down grabbing his left knee during a 1-on-1 rep vs Cole Kmet. He was clearly emotional as he got on a cart under his own power," Hoge explained. "I’ll caution you that they are on the far fields so a cart is not unusual, but the fact that he was so emotional is concerning."

The severity of Bryant's injury remains unknown for now, but none of that sounds good. We'll see if there's an update after practice, which should conclude around 10:30 a.m. CT.

After leaving the field, Bryant was replaced by veteran safety Cam Lewis, who was signed in free agency earlier this offseason.

This is obviously incredibly concerning.

Bryant has been having a great camp thus far and is a starter at safety after inking a three-year, $40 million contract this offseason.

"I love his play style," defensive coordinator Allen told reporters last week. "I think it epitomizes the way that we want to play the game. He plays fast. He plays violent. He's smart. He's instinctive. He just does a lot of really good things. He was an impressive guy to watch on tape."

Bryant has also been taking on a leadership role within the Bears' defense and has been lending a helping hand to first-round pick and fellow starter at safety, Dillon Thieneman.

We can only hope Bryant's injury isn't serious. It would be a tough blow to a Bears safties room that underwent a total overhaul this offseason after the team allowed both Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker to leave in free agency to the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers, respectively.

For now, it appears Lewis will be the guy to replace Bryant if he is indeed dealing with an injury, at least until Elijah Hicks is activated off the PUP list.