Coby Bryant Injury Update From Rome Odzune is Promising News for Bears

When Coby Bryant went down with an apparent left knee injury and was carted off from Chicago Bears practice on Monday, the worst was feared.

However, there's a bit of positive news on Bryant's situation and it comes from Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze.

After practice, Odunze told Kay Adams that Bryant "should be fine" after sustaining the apparent knee injury on Day 5 of training camp.

If accurate, this would be quite the turn of events after it appeared Bryant had come down with a significant injury based on reports from practice.

"Not good. Coby Bryant just went down grabbing his left knee during a 1-on-1 rep vs Cole Kmet. He was clearly emotional as he got on a cart under his own power," CHGO Bears' Adams Hoge wrote initially.

"I’ll caution you that they are on the far fields so a cart is not unusual, but the fact that he was so emotional is concerning," Hoge added.

We're still awaiting on more information on the injury, but for now it appears the Bears might have dodged a bullet.

The Bears have had a rough start to training camp when it comes to injuries in the secondary. Both Kyler Gordon (calf) and Elijah Hicks (shin) are on the PUP list.

Hicks reported shin discomfort upon arriving at camp, but he is not expected to miss much time. Gordon's situation is cloudier because the Bears did not offer a timeline for his return.

If Bryant misses time, Cam Lewis, who is also competing in the slot, will likely get the majority of the first-team reps at safety after being the first man up after Bryant left practice on Monday. Hicks will also be in the mix for extended first-team work if Bryant is forced to miss extended time.

The Bears will be back on the practice field for another padded practice on Tuesday. Hopefully we get more positive news on Bryant's status between now and then.