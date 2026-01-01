Danger ahead for Bears with two straight losses to finish the season

The Bears can come up with many different reasons for wanting to win Sunday's game against the Lions to close the regular season, and on Wednesday they did.

The mere fact it's the next game on their schedule is good enough, though. Clinching second seed in the playoffs is another.

Payback for an earlier drubbing at the hands of the Lions in coach Ben Johnson's second game as Bears coach is another. The Bears anticipate the 8-8 Lions will come in ready to finish their season with a winning record based on Johnson's past knowledge of the team.

"They've been in this situation before where they may have not made the playoffs, and they come out and they beat a team that is going to the playoffs a few years ago," quarterback Caleb Williams said. "They're going to come out and fight and we’ve got to hold our own and we’ve got to come out and match that energy, if not more.”

The Lions in Johnson's first year as offensive coordinator beat Green Bay in Lambeau Field in the finale even though they weren't going to the playoffs, and finished 9-8.

My five favorite #Bears moments in 2025:



1. Caleb Williams to DJ Moore to beat Packers

2. Colston Loveland’s game-winning TD vs. Bengals

3. Hiring Ben Johnson as HC

4. Cairo Santos’ game winner in Week 18 vs. Packers

5. Drafting Luther Burden III pic.twitter.com/GsKf2gy6jU — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) January 1, 2026

"I just know when you drop the ball down, they're going to come out and they're going to come play," Johnson said Wednesday. "That's really how we approach it here as well. So, I fully expect a great game on Sunday afternoon.

"And once again, we're coming off a loss that none of us are very happy about. Really our emphasis is on getting ourselves fixed, getting our corrections made, and we don't want to have that feeling again this week.”

There's another very good reason for not wanting to lose. It would be two straight losses to finish the regular season.

#Lions QB Jared Goff on why it’s important for him to play in the final game vs. Bears: “It’s about respect. Not only respect for yourself within your own team, but respect around the League. We want to go out there and put something good on tape.” pic.twitter.com/aOnXYP7KkW — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) December 31, 2025

Teams going into the playoffs don't really want finish with a loss, but that happens numerous times even to teams that perform well in the playoffs. They might sub out players to protect them, rest them or just sideline someone with a minor injury. They take the foot off the gas pedal in the finale and lose while they're getting mentally prepared for the playoffs.

If the Bears lose, though, it will be two straight losses going into the playoffs and it's going to be hard to take them seriously as a Super Bowl aspirant if they finish with two straight losses.

Lions vs Bears Week 18 Game Picks: pic.twitter.com/SmhREp0mng — 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 (@the_det_times) December 31, 2025

No team has made the Super Bowl after closing the regular season with two straight losses since 2009. That's 15 Super Bowls and 30 teams and none lost two straight to close out the regular season. A small sample size, perhaps, but it's still 15 seasons and 15 Super Bowls and 30 teams.

The 2012 Baltimore Ravens had a miserable finish, losing four of their last five, but they still didn't lose their last two before going on to beat Colin Kaepernick and the 49ers in the Super Bowl.

Kirk Herbstreit:



“The Chicago Bears are the Detroit Lions of last season”.



The Lions went from not making the playoffs to playing in the conference championship game. 👀



agree or disagree? #Bears #ChicagoBears #DaBears pic.twitter.com/mxcaLdaQgr — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) April 4, 2024

The last teams to do it both played in the Super Bowl after the 2009 season, Peyton Manning's Colts and the eventual champion Saints. Sean Payton's Saints that year lost their last three, 24-17 to the Cowboys, 20-17 to Tampa Bay and 23-10 to Carolina. The Colts that season lost their last two, 29-15 to the Jets and 30-7 to the Bills.

Yet, there they were playing each other in a Super Bowl with an exciting finish at the end.

Considering the lack of ultimate success by teams with two losses to finish their regular season, it's probably not an achievement the Bears should aspire to duplicate.

Bears tactically lose to the Lions to get the 3 seed to have the Rams play at Soldier Field in 0° weather pic.twitter.com/kylhvSGM8y — BriskerSZN (@BriskerSzn) December 30, 2025

The good news for the Bears is that since their Week 2 blowout loss at Detroit, they have always been able to right themselves and prevent consecutive losses.

"I would credit our veteran leadership for that," Johnson said. "I think usually when you have a young team, a really young team, they tend to ride the wave a little bit more of going up and down and I think we've got a really good core of veteran leaders that keep the main thing, the main thing in the locker room and make sure everybody's focused on the goal at hand."

Their goal is to go 1-0 this week, as it has been every week.

Ben Johnson has changed the culture entirely in 8 months.



Bears have went from finding ways to lose games to finding ways to win them. https://t.co/3sn9rGG8LX pic.twitter.com/46tPjwRLjF — Empire ✶ ✶ ✶ ✶ (@Empire1872) December 28, 2025

